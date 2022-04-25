InventHelp Inventors Develop Attractive Covering for RV Sewer Hoses (PDK-181)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a clean and attractive covering for an RV sewer hose," said one of two inventors, from Warren, Ohio, "so we invented the BETTER LOOK. Our design would help to conceal this eyesore and it would make the RV and campsite look fresher and more presentable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an attractive way to conceal the flexible sewer hose of an RV. In doing so, it offers an alternative to having the sewer hose exposed along the ground. As a result, it enhances the appearance of a campsite and it could provide added protection. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the owners of RV's and camping enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp