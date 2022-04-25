InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable & Adjustable Support Device (PLB-134)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and adjustable device to increase support while sitting," said an inventor, from Bensalem, Pa., "so I invented the BED BUDDY. My design can be used while reading, watching television, talking on the phone, using a laptop or just relaxing in bed."

The invention provides added support while sitting up in bed or in a chair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional methods of achieving the ideal body position. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it could help to reduce stress and back pain. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

