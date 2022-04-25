Anthology Outcomes Named 2022 EdTech Awards Cool Tool Winner

Recent Accolade Also Recognizes Anthology Reach and Anthology Student as Cool Tool Finalists, CEO Jim Milton as EdTech Leadership Award Finalist

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that its Anthology Outcomes solution has been named a winner of the 2022 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Best Administrative Solution category. Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on innovative technology and inspiring leaders across the K-12, Higher Education and Skills and Workforce sectors.

Anthology Outcomes is a flexible assessment solution designed to support institutional learning outcome processes through streamlined data collection and helping administrators gain a clear view of campus-wide progress towards effectiveness. Outcomes simplifies higher education assessment practices, provides aggregate reporting, data visualizations, and assists institutions to quickly identify continuous improvement opportunities.

"Every learner is on their own unique path and their needs are evolving rapidly," said Anthology Chairman and CEO Jim Milton. "We are collaborating with our institutional partners to deliver intelligent experiences that support students in every facet of their academic journey and it's an honor for our work to be recognized."

In addition, Anthology Reach was named a finalist in the Cool Tool Enrollment and Admissions Solution category and Anthology Student was named a finalist in the Cool Tool Student Information System Solution category. Anthology CEO Jim Milton was also honored as a finalist in the EdTech Leadership Award Founder/CEO category.

"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest and leader of the EdTech Awards program.

Celebrating its 12th year, the EdTech Awards are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in EdTech – and those who soon will be. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

