WILDWOOD REVIVAL ANNOUNCES 2022 MUSIC LINEUP

ATHENS, Ga., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Wildwood Revival 2022 is on! Wildwood's unique combination of an idyllic southern countryside, amazing new music, local food vendors and artists, and a VIP-like experience for attendees make it one of the most unique music events of the year. Tickets are on sale now.

Wildwood Revival 2022 is September 30 – October 2 at Cloverleaf Farm, about 12 miles south-east of Athens. This year's lineup celebrates Athens' storied music scene and includes:

Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, The Wood Brothers, John Moreland, Suzanne Santo, Elizabeth Cook, The Heavy Heavy, Bones of J.R. Jones, Early James, Packway Handle Band, Zach Person Leon III, J.P. Harris

"The 2022 lineup reflects our passion for live music and discovering new music," said Libby Rose, Wildwood Festival cofounder. "From Americana to Rock n' Roll, Soul to Bluegrass, Roots music to alternative Country, this slate of artists represents the diversity of the music scene in Athens and across Georgia." "At Wildwood, everything is about the experience!" Rose added. "From the stage nestled in a 100-year-old pecan grove to morning yoga and late night jam sessions around a campfire, Wildwood is for people who want to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city, connect with old friends and make new ones, and enjoy amazing music and artists. It's a revival of the soul."

Wildwood Revival also features food from local farmers and local vendors and an artisan market with vintage clothing, antiques, handmade crafts, printmakers and more. Sponsors reflect a select group that, like Wildwood Revival, seeks to deliver a topquality experience, including YETI, Creature Comforts Brewing Company, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer, Four Roses Bourbon, Cathead Vodka, In Blue Handmade and The Bitter Southerner.

"People who come to Wildwood experience all this plus amazing music and camaraderie," said Rose. "We limit the number of tickets. Our goal is to do all we can to ensure every guest at Wildwood Revival feels like they are getting VIP treatment."

Tickets are on sale now! Tickets cover three full days of music. VIP tickets include access to the historic mansion with catered meals, craft cocktails at multiple bars, lounges and private restrooms. For the true revival experience, camping is encouraged, with space for tents, campers and RVs. If you don't want to haul the gear, try Wildwood's Glamping Village.

Wildwood Revival is a thoughtfully curated gathering at historic Cloverleaf Farm just outside of Athens, GA. It embodies the magic of a Deep South setting, out into the wildwood yet so close to Athens' storied music scene. Over the years, Wildwood Revival has garnered the reputation of two things: the antithesis of your typical music festival experience, and an Adult Summer Camp with a really great soundtrack. We don't care for long lines or inflated pricing, and we're plastic-free with no single-use plastic or bottled waters. Wildwood Revival is a gathering for those with a shared curiosity and enthusiasm for music.

