OneCare Media Acquires TheSleepDoctor.com and Welcomes Dr. Michael J. Breus

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCare Media announced today the acquisition of TheSleepDoctor.com, expanding their portfolio of sleep and health properties online.

Michael J. Breus, known as The Sleep Doctor, is one of the most well-known sleep experts in the world, as well as one of the most sourced Doctors in sleep. Breus will continue to represent The Sleep Doctor in media appearances and otherwise, as well as help advise OCM as they continue to expand their footprint and offerings in the world of sleep as their Chief Sleep Officer. He will lend his knowledge and expertise of the sleep space. In addition to growing The Sleep Doctor, Breus will help with work OneCare will be doing as a company across the world of sleep, cementing their foothold in the space.

"We're excited to bring somebody of Michael's caliber on board." Bill Fish, President of OneCare Media said, "Dr. Breus is the premiere expert on sleep. The Sleep Doctor will continue to help millions of people get a better night's rest. With our reach and in house expertise with regard to sleep health and product reviews, we hope to scale what Dr. Breus has built to help his expertise reach even more users."

TheSleepDoctor.com offers resources like free quizzes, sleep tips, product reviews, and insights from Dr. Breus' unique expertise in the world of sleep.

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the team at OneCare." Dr. Breus said, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have found a company that understands, respects, and already contributes to the vision: to help everyone get a better night's sleep.

In this new partnership we plan to take sleep to the next level…Not only will everyone continue to get the amazing content, industry knowledge and opinions of The Sleep Doctor, but we'll also be leveraging the expertise of the OneCare team.

I feel fortunate that I get to help people with their sleep every day. I'm stoked to combine forces [with OneCare], and see if we can help even more people, sleep and heal."

About The Sleep Doctor, Michael J. Breus (Ph.D)

Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., is a Clinical Psychologist and both a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He is one of only 168 psychologists in the world to have passed the Sleep Medical Speciality board without going to Medical School. Dr. Michael Breus was recently named the Top Sleep Specialist in California by Reader's Digest. Dr. Breus is on the clinical advisory board of The Dr. Oz Show and has appeared on the show (40 times).

About OneCare Media

OneCare Media ( OneCare.com ) is a digital media company committed to bettering health & wellness. Through expert-driven resources and curated recommendations, OneCare Media helps over 7 million consumers per month make better informed, more personalized decisions in their healthcare journeys. Founded with the belief sleep is one of the three pillars of good health — OneCare Media is extending into the broader healthcare space.

