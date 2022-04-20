MaxHealth Announces Appointment of Prakash Patel, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxHealth, a Florida based organization, focused on providing patient-centered healthcare primarily to Medicare-eligible patients, announces the appointment of Prakash Patel, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Patel succeeds Michael Bernstein, who served as the interim CEO of MaxHealth during its first year of transformative growth and who will retain his current role as Executive Chairman.

Prakash Patel, M.D. (PRNewswire)

"Serving as CEO of MaxHealth has been an honor. Over the past 18 months, MaxHealth has undergone a period of explosive growth and is now well positioned to bring on a CEO with the widely recognized industry leadership and deep experience of Prakash Patel. We are very excited to welcome Prakash into the MaxHealth family and are eager for him to continue to lead the organization in its mission to become the nation's leading provider of high-quality, patient-centered, primary care services," said Michael Bernstein.

Mr. Bernstein went on to say, "We set out to find the ideal leader for one of Florida's premier Primary Care organizations that is charged with caring for over 66,000 patients, and we're thrilled to find a phenomenal talent like Prakash Patel, a physician leader who understands the provider and patient journey."

Dr. Patel has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of driving strategy and operations to deliver growth across a broad spectrum of healthcare services. In particular, he has been an innovator at the intersection of the payer, provider, and technology landscapes and has driven solutions around integrated pharmacy, physical and behavioral health care models to meet the needs of those with chronic and complex conditions. "I have been truly impressed by each of the organizations that have come together to form MaxHealth. The providers, along with the clinical and operational leadership, have developed an impressive infrastructure that has propelled MaxHealth's growth over the past year. I am excited to continue to build upon this foundation as we create a world-class primary care organization focused on high-quality patient care and generating value for all of our stakeholders" said Dr. Patel.

Prior to joining MaxHealth, Dr. Patel served as Anthem Executive Vice President and President of the Diversified Business Group (DBG), where he launched and led DBG's strategic direction and its multibillion-dollar growth. Dr. Patel was responsible for delivering new sources of growth by advancing integrated in person and virtual behavioral, medical, and pharmacy care models, and developing innovative solutions to improve quality and health outcomes for its members.

He is a graduate of Cornell University Medical College (Alpha Omega Alpha) and of the University of Michigan (Magna Cum Laude).

About MaxHealth

Founded in 2006, MaxHealth is a leading primary care platform dedicated to simplifying healthcare and ensuring healthier futures. The company's value-based primary care platform is focused on Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Managed Medicaid patients throughout Central and South Florida, with more than 66,000 value-based-care members. The 526-member team includes 93 primary care providers and 15 specialists across 54 owned clinics and 15 affiliated clinics.

The organization's patient-centered offerings extend beyond traditional primary care, employing experienced specialists in a variety of disciplines, including senior wellness, oncology, cardiology, and women's health. The company also offers diagnostic testing and pharmacy services.

Contact

Kimberly Ficocelli

Chief Growth Officer

MaxHealth

(727) 421-7708

kimberly.ficocelli@mymaxdoc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MaxHealth