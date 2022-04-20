M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

Published: Apr. 20, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.33 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $362 million in the recent quarter, $447 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $458 million in the final 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .97% and 8.55%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $10 million ($8 million after-tax effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On March 4, 2022, M&T received Federal Reserve approval to acquire People's United and on April 1, 2022 closed the acquisition. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments, as of March 31, 2022 People's United reported total assets of approximately $63.0 billion, total liabilities of approximately $55.5 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $7.5 billion.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "The first quarter results continue to reflect M&T's strong credit underwriting as evidenced by historically low charge-offs for the quarter and a stable allowance for credit losses. Revenues were in line with expectations and expenses, which include the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, were prudently managed. Our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, compared with 11.4% at last year's end. We were excited to close the People's United merger and look forward to working together with our new colleagues to expand our premier banking franchise."

Earnings Highlights





































Change 1Q22 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21























Net income


$

362



$

447



$

458




-19

%



-21

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted


$

340



$

428



$

434




-21

%



-22

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.62



$

3.33



$

3.37




-21

%



-22

%

Annualized return on average assets



.97

%



1.22

%



1.15

%









Annualized return on average common equity



8.55

%



11.57

%



10.91

%









Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $376 million in the recent quarter, $457 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $475 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $907 million in the recent quarter, compared with $985 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances, including significantly reduced balances of loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Two fewer days in the recent quarter also contributed to the reduced net interest income as compared with 2021's fourth quarter. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $92.2 billion and 2.65%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $99.4 billion and 2.97%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Outstanding PPP loans averaged $870 million in 2022's first quarter, compared with $5.73 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.






















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





































Change 1Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21























Average earning assets


$

138,624



$

134,355



$

144,420




3

%



-4

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent


$

907



$

985



$

937




-8

%



-3

%

Net interest margin



2.65

%



2.97

%



2.58

%









Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $10 million in the recent quarter, compared with provision recaptures of $25 million and $15 million recorded in the first and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $7 million in the first quarter of 2022, greatly improved from $75 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $31 million in 2021's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .03% and .31% in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .13% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans a percentage of total loans were 2.32% at the recent quarter-end, compared with 1.97% a year earlier and 2.22% at December 31, 2021. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, compared with $30 million at March 31, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.64 billion or 1.65% at March 31, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.58% at December 31, 2021. The allowance at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 represented 1.61%, 1.75%, and 1.60%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics
















Change 1Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21























At end of quarter





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,134



$

1,957



$

2,060




9

%



4

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

24



$

30



$

24




-21

%



-2

%

     Total nonperforming assets


$

2,158



$

1,987



$

2,084




9

%



4

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

777



$

1,085



$

963




-28

%



-19

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.32

%



1.97

%



2.22

%






























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,472



$

1,636



$

1,469




-10

%




Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.60

%



1.65

%



1.58

%






























For the period





















Provision for credit losses


$

10



$

(25)



$

(15)








Net charge-offs


$

7



$

75



$

31




-91

%



-78

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.03

%



.31

%



.13

%









____________________

(1)  Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $541 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $506 million in the year-earlier quarter. That increase was reflective of higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, as well as a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC, partially offset by decreased mortgage banking revenues that reflect the impact of M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $579 million in last year's fourth quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of the decreased mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest Income





































Change 1Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21























Mortgage banking revenues


$

109



$

139



$

139




-21

%



-22

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



102




93




105




9

%



-4

%

Trust income



169




156




169




8

%



Brokerage services income



20




13




19




54

%



7

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5




6




6




-15

%



-11

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1)




(12)




2






Other revenues from operations



137




111




139




23

%



-2

%

     Total


$

541



$

506



$

579




7

%



-7

%

Noninterest expense totaled $960 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $919 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $941 million in the recent quarter, $907 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $904 million in 2021's fourth quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, offset by lower pension-related expenses. As compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, the increased level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits, including increased stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits, partially offset by lower pension-related and professional services costs.

Noninterest Expense





































Change 1Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q22



1Q21



4Q21



1Q21



4Q21























Salaries and employee benefits


$

578



$

541



$

515




7

%



12

%

Equipment and net occupancy



86




82




83




4

%



4

%

Outside data processing and software



80




66




79




21

%



1

%

FDIC assessments



16




14




19




10

%



-17

%

Advertising and marketing



16




15




21




10

%



-25

%

Printing, postage and supplies



10




9




8




9

%



25

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



1




3




2




-54

%



-36

%

Other costs of operations



173




189




201




-8

%



-14

%

     Total


$

960



$

919



$

928




4

%



3

%






















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022, 60.3% in the year-earlier quarter and 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $149.9 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $150.5 billion and $155.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of declines in balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $592 million at March 31, 2022, down from $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $126.3 billion at the recent quarter-end, $128.5 billion a year earlier and $131.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion at each of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, or 11.93% and 11.54% of total assets, respectively, and $16.4 billion, or 10.93% at March 31, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022, compared with $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, a year-earlier and $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.33 at March 31, 2022, $82.35 at March 31, 2021 and $89.80 at December 31, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.6% at March 31, 2022, up from 11.4% three months earlier and 10.4% at March 31, 2021.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 342-8591. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T.  M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. On April 1, M&T successfully completed the acquisition of People's United. The combined company employs more than 22,000 people and has a network of over 1,000 branches and 2,200 ATMs. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies in select markets in the U.S. and abroad and by M&T Bank.  For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

In February, M&T Bank received 29 regional and national Greenwich Excellence awards and six Greenwich Best Brand awards, continuing its streak as one of the nation's highest rated banks for the customer experience it provides to businesses. M&T Bank earned the most awards of any bank in the country for small business banking and its combined total across small business and middle market categories also led the nation.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and other notable national and global current events on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T. 

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights




Three months ended









March 31







Amounts in thousands, except per share


2022



2021



Change



Performance














Net income


$

362,174




447,249




-19

%


Net income available to common shareholders



339,590




428,093




-21

%


Per common share:














     Basic earnings


$

2.63




3.33




-21

%


     Diluted earnings



2.62




3.33




-21

%


     Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.10




9

%


Common shares outstanding:














     Average - diluted (1)



129,416




128,669




1

%


     Period end (2)



129,080




128,658





Return on (annualized):














Average total assets



.97

%



1.22

%






Average common shareholders' equity



8.55

%



11.57

%






Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

907,408




985,128




-8

%


Yield on average earning assets



2.72

%



3.08

%






Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.13

%



.18

%






Net interest spread



2.59

%



2.90

%






Contribution of interest-free funds



.06

%



.07

%






Net interest margin



2.65

%



2.97

%






Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.03

%



.31

%






Net operating results (3)














Net operating income


$

375,999




457,372




-18

%


Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.73




3.41




-20

%


Return on (annualized):














     Average tangible assets



1.04

%



1.29

%






     Average tangible common equity



12.44

%



17.05

%






Efficiency ratio



64.9

%



60.3

%






















At March 31





Loan quality


2022



2021



Change



Nonaccrual loans


$

2,134,231




1,957,106




9

%


Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,524




29,797




-21

%


     Total nonperforming assets


$

2,157,755




1,986,903




9

%


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

776,751




1,084,553




-28

%


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:














     Nonaccrual loans


$

46,151




51,668




-11

%


     Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



689,831




1,044,599




-34

%


Renegotiated loans


$

242,108




242,121





Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.32

%



1.97

%






Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.60

%



1.65

%






____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Amounts in thousands, except per share


2022



2021



2021



2021



2021


Performance





















Net income


$

362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249


Net income available to common shareholders



339,590




434,171




475,961




438,759




428,093


Per common share:





















     Basic earnings


$

2.63




3.37




3.70




3.41




3.33


     Diluted earnings



2.62




3.37




3.69




3.41




3.33


     Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.20




1.10




1.10




1.10


Common shares outstanding:





















     Average - diluted (1)



129,416




128,888




128,844




128,842




128,669


     Period end (2)



129,080




128,705




128,699




128,686




128,658


Return on (annualized):





















     Average total assets



.97

%



1.15

%



1.28

%



1.22

%



1.22

%

     Average common shareholders' equity



8.55

%



10.91

%



12.16

%



11.55

%



11.57

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

907,408




937,356




970,953




946,072




985,128


Yield on average earning assets



2.72

%



2.64

%



2.82

%



2.85

%



3.08

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.13

%



.12

%



.14

%



.14

%



.18

%

Net interest spread



2.59

%



2.52

%



2.68

%



2.71

%



2.90

%

Contribution of interest-free funds



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%



.07

%

Net interest margin



2.65

%



2.58

%



2.74

%



2.77

%



2.97

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.03

%



.13

%



.17

%



.19

%



.31

%

Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income


$

375,999




475,477




504,030




462,959




457,372


Diluted net operating earnings per common share



2.73




3.50




3.76




3.45




3.41


Return on (annualized):





















     Average tangible assets



1.04

%



1.23

%



1.34

%



1.27

%



1.29

%

     Average tangible common equity



12.44

%



15.98

%



17.54

%



16.68

%



17.05

%

Efficiency ratio



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%



60.3

%
























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Loan quality


2022



2021



2021



2021



2021


Nonaccrual loans


$

2,134,231




2,060,083




2,242,263




2,242,057




1,957,106


Real estate and other foreclosed assets



23,524




23,901




24,786




27,902




29,797


     Total nonperforming assets


$

2,157,755




2,083,984




2,267,049




2,269,959




1,986,903


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

776,751




963,399




1,026,080




1,077,227




1,084,553


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















     Nonaccrual loans


$

46,151




51,429




47,358




49,796




51,668


     Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



689,831




927,788




947,091




1,029,331




1,044,599


Renegotiated loans


$

242,108




230,408




242,955




236,377




242,121


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.32

%



2.22

%



2.40

%



2.31

%



1.97

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.60

%



1.58

%



1.62

%



1.62

%



1.65

%

____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income













Three months ended









March 31







Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



Interest income


$

928,256




1,016,962




-9

%


Interest expense



24,082




35,567




-32



Net interest income



904,174




981,395




-8



Provision for credit losses



10,000




(25,000)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses



894,174




1,006,395




-11



Other income














     Mortgage banking revenues



109,148




138,754




-21



     Service charges on deposit accounts



101,507




92,777




9



     Trust income



169,213




156,022




8



     Brokerage services income



20,190




13,113




54



     Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,369




6,284




-15



     Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)




(12,282)





     Other revenues from operations



136,203




110,930




23



          Total other income



540,887




505,598




7



Other expense














     Salaries and employee benefits



577,520




541,078




7



     Equipment and net occupancy



85,812




82,471




4



     Outside data processing and software



79,719




65,751




21



     FDIC assessments



15,576




14,188




10



     Advertising and marketing



16,024




14,628




10



     Printing, postage and supplies



10,150




9,317




9



     Amortization of core deposit and other

        intangible assets



1,256




2,738




-54



     Other costs of operations



173,684




189,273




-8



          Total other expense



959,741




919,444




4



Income before income taxes



475,320




592,549




-20



Applicable income taxes



113,146




145,300




-22



Net income


$

362,174




447,249




-19

%


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend






Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Interest income


$

928,256




958,518




992,946




970,358




1,016,962



Interest expense



24,082




24,725




25,696




28,018




35,567



Net interest income



904,174




933,793




967,250




942,340




981,395



 Provision for credit losses



10,000




(15,000)




(20,000)




(15,000)




(25,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



894,174




948,793




987,250




957,340




1,006,395



Other income






















     Mortgage banking revenues



109,148




139,267




159,995




133,313




138,754



     Service charges on deposit accounts



101,507




105,392




105,426




98,518




92,777



     Trust income



169,213




168,827




156,876




162,991




156,022



     Brokerage services income



20,190




18,923




20,490




10,265




13,113



     Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,369




6,027




5,563




6,502




6,284



     Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)




1,426




291




(10,655)




(12,282)



     Other revenues from operations



136,203




138,775




120,485




112,699




110,930



          Total other income



540,887




578,637




569,126




513,633




505,598



Other expense






















     Salaries and employee benefits



577,520




515,043




510,422




479,134




541,078



     Equipment and net occupancy



85,812




82,641




80,738




80,848




82,471



     Outside data processing and software



79,719




78,814




72,782




74,492




65,751



     FDIC assessments



15,576




18,830




18,810




17,876




14,188



     Advertising and marketing



16,024




21,228




15,208




13,364




14,628



     Printing, postage and supplies



10,150




8,140




7,917




11,133




9,317



     Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



1,256




1,954




2,738




2,737




2,738



     Other costs of operations



173,684




200,850




190,719




185,761




189,273



          Total other expense



959,741




927,500




899,334




865,345




919,444



Income before income taxes



475,320




599,930




657,042




605,628




592,549



Applicable income taxes



113,146




141,962




161,582




147,559




145,300



Net income


$

362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet










March 31







Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



ASSETS














Cash and due from banks


$

1,411,460




1,258,989




12


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



36,025,382




31,407,227




15



Federal funds sold






1,000




-100



Trading account



197,558




687,359




-71



Investment securities



9,356,832




6,610,667




42



Loans and leases:














     Commercial, financial, etc.



23,496,017




27,811,190




-16



     Real estate - commercial



34,553,558




37,425,974




-8



     Real estate - consumer



15,595,879




17,349,683




-10



     Consumer



18,162,938




16,712,233




9



          Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



91,808,392




99,299,080




-8



               Less: allowance for credit losses



1,472,359




1,636,206




-10



     Net loans and leases



90,336,033




97,662,874




-8



Goodwill



4,593,112




4,593,112






Core deposit and other intangible assets



2,742




11,427




-76



Other assets



7,940,433




8,248,405




-4



     Total assets


$

149,863,552




150,481,060





%















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

58,520,366




53,641,419




9


%

Interest-bearing deposits



67,798,347




74,193,255




-9



Deposits at Cayman Islands office






641,691




-100



     Total deposits



126,318,713




128,476,365




-2



Short-term borrowings



50,307




58,957




-15



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,174,925




2,000,727




9



Long-term borrowings



3,443,587




3,498,503




-2



     Total liabilities



131,987,532




134,034,552




-2



Shareholders' equity:














     Preferred



1,750,000




1,250,000




40



     Common



16,126,020




15,196,508




6



          Total shareholders' equity



17,876,020




16,446,508




9



     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

149,863,552




150,481,060





%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend







March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



2021



2021



2021


ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks


$

1,411,460




1,337,577




1,479,712




1,410,468




1,258,989


Interest-bearing deposits at banks



36,025,382




41,872,304




38,445,788




33,864,824




31,407,227


Federal funds sold















1,000


Trading account



197,558




468,031




624,556




712,558




687,359


Investment securities



9,356,832




7,155,860




6,447,622




6,143,177




6,610,667


Loans and leases:





















     Commercial, financial, etc.



23,496,017




23,473,324




22,514,940




25,409,291




27,811,190


     Real estate - commercial



34,553,558




35,389,730




37,023,952




37,558,775




37,425,974


     Real estate - consumer



15,595,879




16,074,445




16,209,354




16,704,951




17,349,683


     Consumer



18,162,938




17,974,953




17,834,648




17,440,415




16,712,233


          Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



91,808,392




92,912,452




93,582,894




97,113,432




99,299,080


               Less: allowance for credit losses



1,472,359




1,469,226




1,515,024




1,575,128




1,636,206


     Net loans and leases



90,336,033




91,443,226




92,067,870




95,538,304




97,662,874


Goodwill



4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112


Core deposit and other intangible assets



2,742




3,998




5,952




8,690




11,427


Other assets



7,940,433




8,233,052




8,236,582




8,351,574




8,248,405


     Total assets


$

149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707




150,481,060























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

58,520,366




60,131,480




56,542,309




55,621,230




53,641,419


Interest-bearing deposits



67,798,347




71,411,929




72,158,987




72,647,542




74,193,255


Deposits at Cayman Islands office















641,691


     Total deposits



126,318,713




131,543,409




128,701,296




128,268,772




128,476,365


Short-term borrowings



50,307




47,046




103,548




91,235




58,957


Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,174,925




2,127,931




2,067,188




2,042,948




2,000,727


Long-term borrowings



3,443,587




3,485,369




3,500,391




3,499,448




3,498,503


     Total liabilities



131,987,532




137,203,755




134,372,423




133,902,403




134,034,552


Shareholders' equity:





















     Preferred



1,750,000




1,750,000




1,750,000




1,250,000




1,250,000


     Common



16,126,020




16,153,405




15,778,771




15,470,304




15,196,508


          Total shareholders' equity



17,876,020




17,903,405




17,528,771




16,720,304




16,446,508


     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707




150,481,060


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance






March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2022 from




Dollars in millions


2022



2021



2021



March 31,



December 31,






Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2021




ASSETS



































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

38,693




.19


%


27,666




.10


%


44,316




.15


%


40


%


-13


%


Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities






.71




678




.12







.47




-100







Trading account



48




1.61




50




1.44




50




1.62




-3




-4




Investment securities



7,724




2.06




6,605




2.28




6,804




2.12




17




14




Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



































     Commercial, financial, etc.



23,305




3.61




27,723




3.53




22,330




3.65




-16




4




     Real estate - commercial



34,957




3.86




37,609




4.16




36,717




3.89




-7




-5




     Real estate - consumer



15,870




3.55




17,404




3.54




16,290




3.53




-9




-3




     Consumer



18,027




4.23




16,620




4.64




17,913




4.31




8




1




          Total loans and leases, net



92,159




3.85




99,356




3.99




93,250




3.87




-7




-1




     Total earning assets



138,624




2.72




134,355




3.08




144,420




2.64




3




-4




Goodwill



4,593








4,593








4,593














Core deposit and other intangible assets



3








13








5








-74




-31




Other assets



8,428








9,196








8,704








-8




-3




     Total assets


$

151,648








148,157








157,722








2


%


-4


%





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































     Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

67,267




.04




70,458




.07




70,518




.04




-5


%


-5


%


     Time deposits



2,647




.21




3,732




.76




2,914




.40




-29




-9




     Deposits at Cayman Islands office









683




.11










-100







          Total interest-bearing deposits



69,914




.05




74,873




.10




73,432




.05




-7




-5




Short-term borrowings



56




.01




62




.01




58




.01




-10




-4




Long-term borrowings



3,442




1.88




3,851




1.78




3,441




1.77




-11







Total interest-bearing liabilities



73,412




.13




78,786




.18




76,931




.12




-7




-5




Noninterest-bearing deposits



58,141








50,860








61,012








14




-5




Other liabilities



2,201








2,184








2,166








1




2




     Total liabilities



133,754








131,830








140,109








1




-5




Shareholders' equity



17,894








16,327








17,613








10




2




     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

151,648








148,157








157,722








2


%


-4


%





































Net interest spread







2.59








2.90








2.52












Contribution of interest-free funds







.06








.07








.06












Net interest margin







2.65


%






2.97


%






2.58


%










Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2022



2021



2021



2021



2021


Income statement data





















In thousands, except per share





















Net income





















Net income


$

362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069




447,249


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



933




1,447




2,028




2,023




2,034


Merger-related expenses (1)



12,892




16,062




6,542




2,867




8,089


     Net operating income


$

375,999




475,477




504,030




462,959




457,372























Earnings per common share





















Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.62




3.37




3.69




3.41




3.33


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.01




.01




.02




.02




.02


Merger-related expenses (1)



.10




.12




.05




.02




.06


     Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

2.73




3.50




3.76




3.45




3.41























Other expense





















Other expense


$

959,741




927,500




899,334




865,345




919,444


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(1,256)




(1,954)




(2,738)




(2,737)




(2,738)


Merger-related expenses



(17,372)




(21,190)




(8,826)




(3,893)




(9,951)


     Noninterest operating expense


$

941,113




904,356




887,770




858,715




906,755


Merger-related expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits


$

87




112




60




4





Equipment and net occupancy



1,807




340




1








Outside data processing and software



252




250




625




244





Advertising and marketing



628




337




505




24





Printing, postage and supplies



722




186




730




2,049





Other costs of operations



13,876




19,965




6,905




1,572




9,951


     Other expense


$

17,372




21,190




8,826




3,893




9,951


Efficiency ratio





















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

941,113




904,356




887,770




858,715




906,755


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

907,408




937,356




970,953




946,072




985,128


Other income



540,887




578,637




569,126




513,633




505,598


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(743)




1,426




291




(10,655)




(12,282)


Denominator


$

1,449,038




1,514,567




1,539,788




1,470,360




1,503,008


Efficiency ratio



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%



60.3

%

Balance sheet data





















In millions





















Average assets





















Average assets


$

151,648




157,722




154,037




150,641




148,157


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)




(5)




(7)




(10)




(13)


Deferred taxes



1




1




2




3




3


     Average tangible assets


$

147,053




153,125




149,439




146,041




143,554


Average common equity





















Average total equity


$

17,894




17,613




17,109




16,571




16,327


Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,495)




(1,250)




(1,250)


     Average common equity



16,144




15,863




15,614




15,321




15,077


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)




(5)




(7)




(10)




(13)


Deferred taxes



1




1




2




3




3


     Average tangible common equity


$

11,549




11,266




11,016




10,721




10,474


At end of quarter





















Total assets





















Total assets


$

149,864




155,107




151,901




150,623




150,481


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)




(4)




(6)




(9)




(12)


Deferred taxes



1




1




2




2




3


     Total tangible assets


$

145,269




150,511




147,304




146,023




145,879


Total common equity





















Total equity


$

17,876




17,903




17,529




16,720




16,447


Preferred stock



(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,250)




(1,250)


     Common equity



16,126




16,153




15,779




15,470




15,197


Goodwill



(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(3)




(4)




(6)




(9)




(12)


Deferred taxes



1




1




2




2




3


     Total tangible common equity


$

11,531




11,557




11,182




10,870




10,595


____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

