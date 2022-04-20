Leading Personal Assistant App in the Air Joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council to Expand Sustainability Features

Award-winning app celebrates Earth Month by developing sustainability certified hotel filters and moving its users closer to carbon neutrality

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- App in the Air , the personal travel assistant application loved by more than six million frequent flyers worldwide, is marking Earth Month (April) by joining the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and furthering its commitment to helping travelers achieve carbon neutrality.

Created to establish and manage global sustainability standards, known as the GSTC Criteria, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council has brought uniformity to the travel sector through four key sustainability pillars: sustainable management, socioeconomic impacts, cultural impacts, and environmental impacts. These pillars form the standard that is used by certification bodies to assess the sustainable practices of destinations, hotels, tour operators and transport providers, and create a common language for the responsible travel movement.

As a member of the GSTC, App in the Air will be involved in key decision-making processes about the future of sustainable tourism, have access to important education and training opportunities that will help the team to further their ambitious carbon neutrality goals, and to enhance its own sustainability initiatives, which are core to the values of the app and its Founder.

For App in the Air's global community, the partnership with GSTC means that there will be greater transparency about the sustainability practices of hotels and access to the biggest ever database of sustainability certified hotels. Search filters, currently in development and available later in the year, will make it easier for the app's users to choose sustainability certified and responsible accommodation options, and allow frequent fliers to further manage and reduce the carbon footprint of their travels.

Bayram Annakov, Founder and CEO of App in the Air, said:

"As Earth Month shines a very necessary spotlight on sustainable tourism practices, we are proud to announce our membership of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, embrace their best practices, and implement new developments that allow our community of six million global frequent fliers to move closer to carbon neutrality. In addition to our existing filters that allow users to select the least polluting flight options, and our carbon offsetting tools, the GSTC database is allowing us to inform our community about the best accommodation options and helping them make more conscious purchasing decisions at all their travel touchpoints."

Roi Ariel, General Manager of the GSTC, said:

"We welcome App in the Air as a Member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, with their plan to utilize the GSTC framework to allow frequent fliers to identify sustainable accommodation options easily through the app. Such action not only helps travelers make more conscious purchasing decisions but also provide a market-based benefit to those sustainable accommodations that gained certification."

App in the Air is free to download, or a Premium Version (with upgraded features that include real-time flight status, offline access, family notifications and automatic check-ins) costs $29.99 (USD) for the annual subscription and $49.99 (USD) for Lifetime.

For more information and app downloads please visit www.appintheair.com .

About App in the Air

Founded by entrepreneur Bayram Annakov and his team in 2012, App in the Air is a technology company for frequent flyers and the airlines and airports that serve them. To make travel seamless and enjoyable, App in the Air created the award-winning, all-in-one personal travel assistant application for frequent flyers, its eponymous App in the Air. The app offers many essential functions from real-time flight updates to an AR luggage measurement tool, and its audience has grown from a small network of dedicated flyers to over six million active users with 20 million itineraries tracked per year. App in the Air has earned esteemed accolades including one of Apple's Best Apps of 2015, the leading travel app in the Samsung Galaxy Store and a favorite Apple Watch app of 2018.

Contact: The Decker/Royal Agency

appintheair@deckerroyal.com

View original content:

SOURCE App in the Air