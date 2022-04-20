Keds Invests In Sneaker Legacy With Archival Runner Style

Limited-Edition Renaissance Runner Will Launch Exclusively With Famed Sneaker Retailer Bodega

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic sneaker brand Keds announces a new and exciting launch to underscore the brand's rich heritage in footwear. Launching this Spring, the new sports-style runner celebrates iconic Keds silhouettes and their distinctive vintage designs. The style includes the bringback of the archival Renaissance sneaker, which is pulled straight from the Keds archive. The reintroduction of this Keds heritage silhouette is only the beginning of Keds' journey to continue elevating and redefining the style of footwear today.

"As the inventor of the first women's sneaker, celebrating our history within the sneaker space by bringing back this archival silhouette showcases the best of Keds; a brand with authenticity in athletic and casual sneakers along with a relentless focus on our consumers. This marks our first-ever bringback of the Renaissance sneaker that has not been available to consumers in over 30 years. We are thrilled to launch our limited-edition authentic colorway in partnership with our friends at Bodega," states Jen Lynch, VP and General Manager of Keds. "We look forward to celebrating and showcasing our heritage and depth of archive with a series of high-profile drops throughout the year."

The limited-edition release of the Renaissance sneaker will pay tribute to Keds' rich running heritage and redefine their place in this category. Inspired by the classic fit of their original trainer, the Renaissance features the vintage woven Keds logo, retro mesh, and a suede toe overlay. With only 300 pairs available globally, the collector's pair will be individually numbered in gold embossing and fitted in retro packaging. The Renaissance shoe will be available for purchase starting April 21 and retails for $85 in limited quantities exclusively at Bodega .

"The Renaissance was an innovative model when it came onto the scene just as running sneakers were really hitting their stride. As we look back on the decades, the model not only held its own back then, but it remains relevant even with the passage of time. Maybe more-so than ever. As its name suggests, and perhaps intended to withstand the cycling of trends, it's been long overdue for a revival," says Matt Zaremba, the Director of Marketing at Bodega.

For more information, visit www.keds.com and click HERE for collection assets.

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" back in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our mark on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone— to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to confidently live as their truest selves.

Keds. Wear Yours.

Keds is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, outdoor, athletic and children's footwear.

