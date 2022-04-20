InventHelp Inventor Develops Wirelessly Controlled Lighting Option (DCD-129)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple way to convert a single switch light fixture into one with multiple switch control options," said an inventor, from Mount Airy, Md., "so I invented the E Z LIGHT. My design also enables you to add indoor or outdoor lighting devices wherever 120 VAC power is available."

The invention provides a wirelessly controlled lighting option for homes and businesses. In doing so, it eliminates the need for costly AC power re-wiring solutions. It also offers a safer way to control overhead lighting. The invention features an efficient and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use indoors and outdoors. Additionally, it is ideal for electrical contractors, households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

