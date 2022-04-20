Capital Automotive Group Launches RideShift, A New Fully Online Car Buying Solution With Endorsement Partner and Former Carolina Panther, Luke Kuechly

RideShift, the e-commerce brand powered by Capital Automotive Group, offers customers in the Carolinas and nation-wide a fully automated, shop-to-buy-to-delivery experience in a matter of minutes.

RideShift provides customers with the visibility to see pre-qualified payments on thousands of pre-owned vehicles in inventory, and compare them by make, model, monthly payment and more.

Former NFL linebacker, Luke Kuechly , says RideShift exceeds other players in the market by offering confidence and advantages such as no haggle shopping on customer's terms, flexible and personalized purchase, and generous return, warranty, and delivery options.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Automotive Group today announced the launch of RideShift, a powerful, new dimension of car shopping, that uniquely leverages AI and exemplary customer service before, during and after the sale of a vehicle. Serving the Carolinas for nearly four decades across 29 full-service dealerships, RideShift expands Capital Automotive Group's reputation for excellence with a fully online, automated, pre-owned vehicle e-commerce site, across 20 participating locations. The site enables consumers to find, finance and purchase a vehicle in a matter of minutes and schedule vehicle delivery or curbside pick-up—whatever the car buyer desires.

"We know that each of our customers is unique, and they want car buying to be more convenient—less haggle, less hassle, and less negotiations. RideShift makes the vehicle purchase transaction easy and enables our dealership to reach customers who may not have thought about us before this option in buying fully online," said Curtis Driver, director of operations, RideShift. "The automotive industry is not immune to disruption be it supply chain or new players, underscoring why innovation and resiliency are essential to business longevity. RideShift enables Capital Automotive Group to transform our business into a true e-commerce offering and has positioned us to be at the forefront of this market transition."

"With RideShift, Capital Automotive Group customers have straightforward, flexible purchase options, such as Delivery or Curbside Pickup," said Luke Kuechly, former Carolina Panther, and local resident. "RideShift's range of customer convenience options—well beyond those of new market players—enable customers to shop how they want, when they want and where they want – all while doing business with people they know and trust."

RideShift will be introduced via a regional consumer campaign featuring Kuechly, who is highly respected both on and off the playing field for his hard-working, straight-shooter image which aligns perfectly with RideShift's customer value proposition. Through engaging ads, the partnership between Kuechly and RideShift will educate and excite customers about key benefits:

Ease of shopping, car comparisons, and automated financing with Precise Payments

Safe and secure environment to complete and sign all deal paperwork and make payments remotely

AI-powered technology delivering transparent pricing at vehicle and full deal structure level

20 delivery centers across North Carolina for pickup or delivery and service needs

Seven-day return policy, maximum of 500 miles, three-month or three-thousand-mile warranty, and free delivery within the Carolinas and delivery available throughout the continental U.S.

RideShift uses Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce™ technology to move the consumer through the buying process faster and more seamlessly than any other online buying experience. It integrates a wide array of Cox Automotive platforms into one centralized and sophisticated tool that benefits both the retailer and customer. AI-powered shopping features and patent-pending finance automation enable customers to see pre-qualified payments on every vehicle in inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget.

"RideShift complements our efforts to build a robust and sustainable automotive industry in the Carolinas that is affordable, profitable and equitable for all involved," commented Lindsey Michael Longo, chief operating officer, RideShift. "As with every Capital Automotive Group initiative, it is about products, service to our customers, and the community. RideShift underscores all of this by transforming the car buying experience unlike anything else available in our market. We are thrilled to be one of the first automotive groups to offer this optimized experience and dedicated level of customer service that nobody else can come close to competing with."

About Capital Automotive Group

With 29 full-service dealerships across the Carolinas, Capital Auto Group offers sales and service excellence before, during and after purchase on a wide range of used and new models for lease or purchase from Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, RAM, Subaru, and Genesis. For more information on Capital Automotive Group, visit https://capitalautogroup.com/.

