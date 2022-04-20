Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Launch of Penicillamine Capsules, USP (generic for Cuprimine®)

BERLIN, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced today that it has launched Pencillamine Capsules, USP (generic for Cuprimine®). The product was developed by Aggrega Pharma, LLC. Breckenridge will market the product in its own label and offer the 250mg strength in bottles of 100. According to industry sales data, Cuprimine and its generics had annual sales of $42 million during the twelve months ending February 2022. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted Breckenridge final approval of the Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.bpirx.com

About Aggrega:

Aggrega Pharma is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing niche, complex, high-barrier-to-entry generic medications (injectable, ophthalmic, ER/IR oral, transdermal, spray, and topical finished dosage forms) for the US Market. The shareholders are 4 European companies: Bluepharma (Portugal), Rafarm (Greece), Substipharm (France) and Welding (Germany). Aggrega Pharma is committed to building a selective, valuable pipeline of generic products by leveraging the vast R&D, clinical and manufacturing experience and capabilities of its members.

www.aggregapharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development

Tel: 860-828-8140

E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

