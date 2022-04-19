CONCERT-ONLY TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING APRIL 22; GENERAL ACCESS AND VIP ALL ACCESS TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

HIGHLIGHT OF TEXAS RESTAURANT SHOW INVITES GUESTS TO EAT AND DRINK TEXAS' BEST AS THE STATE'S MOST-RECOGNIZED CHEFS AND MIXOLOGISTS COMPETE FOR PEOPLE'S FAVORITE, ALL BENEFITING THE TEXAS RESTAURANT FOUNDATION AT THE LEGENDARY GILLEY'S DALLAS

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF), the workforce development arm of the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), cordially invites you to this year's Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards, set for July 10, 2022 at Gilley's Dallas. A highlight of the Texas Restaurant Show––the largest restaurant industry trade show and educational conference in the Southwest––this year's Lone Star Bash will feature signature dishes and cocktails from more than 30 celebrated Texas chefs and 12 mixologists, each respectively competing for the title People's Choice for Best Dish and Craft Cocktail, followed by a live performance by Red Dirt rocker Stoney LaRue, with proceeds benefiting the important work of the TRF, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

The Texas Restaurant Association represents the state’s $66 billion restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 48,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. TXRestaurant.org (PRNewsfoto/Texas Restaurant Association) (PRNewswire)

TEXAS GREAT STONEY LARUE TO HEADLINE TEXAS RESTAURANT FOUNDATION' S LONE STAR BASH JULY 10

Tickets to the 2022 Lone Star Bash are on sale now. Concert-only tickets go on sale Friday, April 22. Tickets and information are available HERE.

Stoney LaRue is a hard-charging, philosophical troubadour who has delivered his expansive take on Hill Country honky-tonk boogie for 20 years. A charismatic storyteller who draws from soul, folk, and rock-and-roll, LaRue is the perfect musical pairing to an evening celebrating food and culture that is rooted in—and reimagining—the very best Texan traditions.

Now in its seventh year, the Lone Star bash will be held July 10, 2022, at the one-and-only Gilley's Dallas. For VIP All Access ticket holders, the big night begins at 5:30 p.m., with the Texas Restaurant Awards pre-event, celebrating industry leaders, including inductees to the Hall of Honor, Restaurateur of the Year, Educator of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, and the 23 local TRA Chapter Restaurateur of the Year winners, as well as special award categories for Rising Star, Deep in the Heart, and Community Impact. The kick-off features full-service samples of all signature dishes and cocktails, VIP views of Stoney LaRue's performance, and VIP-only access to the exclusive rooftop after party.

General access ticket holders will be welcomed at 6:30 p.m. to experience the food and drinks and special dessert stations, as well as sponsored attractions that include photos with a live longhorn and mechanical bull-riding for charity, before the performance. There are also concert-only access tickets, which include dessert and drinks, with doors opening at 8:00 p.m.

"This is always a night to remember," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA. "Not only will this year's Lone Star Bash be bigger and better than ever—thanks to Stoney LaRue and our extraordinary chefs and mixologists—but it also will continue to provide critical support to the Texas Restaurant Foundation's programs, including ProStart, our 2-year high school culinary and hospitality management program that is taught in nearly 200 school districts across Texas. It has been an extremely challenging few years, during which the people of this industry have shown incredible grit, creativity and tenacity. It's wonderful to gather together now to celebrate our greatest while we invest in the next generation of our best and brightest. Get ready to party with a purpose, and we will see you at Gilley's!"

Full details about this year's Lone Star Bash and ticket purchasing can be found HERE.

Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards

Sunday, July 10

Gilley's Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

VIP ALL ACCESS TICKET – 5:30pm admission

This ticket at $225 includes:

The Texas Restaurant Awards pre-event, celebrating the leaders of our industry, including inductees to the Hall of Honor, Restaurateur of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Philanthropist of the Year (see website for full list of awards).

VIP area with access to special chefs and premium bar, as well as service staff to conveniently deliver your samples from the 30 chefs and 12 mixologists in the main room

VIP view of the Stoney LaRue concert with special dessert stations

VIP-only access after party on the top floor of Gilley's, including special attractions, DJ music, more food, continued premium bar, and few more surprises to come

GENERAL ACCESS TICKET – 6:30pm admission

This ticket at $175 includes:

Access to signature dishes and cocktails from 30 chefs and 12 mixologists

Open bar

General admission view of the Stoney LaRue concert

Special dessert stations

Attractions throughout the area including photo booths, mechanical bull, and more

CONCERT-ONLY ACCESS TICKET – 8:00pm admission

This ticket at $75 includes:

General admission view of the Stoney LaRue concert

Open bar

Special dessert stations

ABOUT THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises approximately 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 85th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org.

Photo Courtesy of STONEY LARUE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Restaurant Association