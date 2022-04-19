SheaMoisture launches The Dream Fund to champion Black Female Entrepreneurs in Canada

SheaMoisture, the iconic haircare brand aims to provide financial assistance and educational resources to amplify the successes of Black Female Entrepreneurs across Canada

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In an effort to support the community it serves, SheaMoisture Canada continues its dedicated support to Black female entrepreneurs and salon businesses for the second year in a row. Last year, SheaMoisture launched the Salon Relief Fund to help female business owners survive the challenging tides brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic through a $10,000 grant, generous salon gift baskets and educational workshops. This year, the global beauty leader and award-winning brand launches The Dream Fund, the second edition of its grant program which will offer financial support to a community that has been disproportionately affected globally. The Dream Fund continues the brand's commitment to serving those who have been underserved and comes during a time when salons, especially those owned, led and operated by the Black community in Canada, face some of the most challenging times in recent years.

The Dream Fund aims to provide financial grants to black-owned businesses who demonstrate how their services and offerings support their community; how they have positively adapted their business models in recent times and how the funds will support their staff and elevate their future business goals. "We are a brand with a deep commitment to overserve the underserved black community. Our community commerce model not only invests in, but helps build, transform, and regenerate communities locally and globally by directly impacting equitable systemic change", said George Umoh, Associate Brand Manager, Unilever Canada.

This year's grant program offers $10,000 to 5 winners for a full grant offering of $50,000 in total and isn't exclusive to just Black owned salon establishments; instead SheaMoisture Canada has opened its program applications to Black Female entrepreneurs across the following categories:

Beauty: Encapsulating the entire beauty industry encouraging hairdressers and barbers who are significant contributors to the black business community in Canada .

Professional Services: This category includes "Solopreneurs" who are doing incredible work and deserve an opportunity to apply for funding for support and expansion. This category is open to event planners, doctors and wellness professionals, artists, musicians and more.

Applicants are encouraged to submit detailed applications for eligibility including video submissions, which will then be followed up by an expert and community driven deliberation and reviewal process with a panel of well-established Black professionals curated by The Diversity Agency.

SheaMoisture is thrilled to partner with The Diversity Agency, who for the second time will be bringing a group of top talents to the judging table from Canada's diverse professional Black community. The Diversity Agency is a Speaker's Bureau representing Black speakers and business professionals from diverse backgrounds, skilled in many industries, on many topics. The agency's speakers include business leaders, thought leaders, artists, and successful entrepreneurs.

"Women of colour are among the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in Canada. There are very few funding programs for women-owned businesses and even less for Black women-owned businesses. I'm proud to partner with SheaMoisture's Dream Fund as a judge; we need more programs like this that support Black female entrepreneurs" said Andria Barrett, Founder of The Diversity Agency & Co-Founder of Black Female Funders.

The Diversity Agency panel will also host a series of monthly informative workshops along with SheaMoisture to educate and inform black female entrepreneurs and the diverse Canadian Black community at large on a series of topics, including: Rethinking Your Business Model, Future Proofing Your Business and more.

The Dream Fund is just another addition to SheaMoisture's list of global community givebacks. As part of their Community Commerce business model, SheaMoisture partners with women-led co-ops in Northern Ghana on an on-going basis to source its namesake shea butter. With the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence and empower women to break cycles of poverty as the brand further reinvests into both the co-ops and the communities it serves globally. Now, SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in Canada within its ecosystem with The Dream Fund.

Please visit: https://unileverpromos-ca.wyng.com/SheaMoistureDreamFund2022 for application details. Please Note: Official grant rules will apply.

