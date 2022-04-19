Rooter Hero plants trees, will clean beaches in honor of Earth Day 2022

The California home services company makes volunteering a monthly event through its Hero Helps program initiated to give back to the community

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While most of the country will celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, will spend the month volunteering for events that will help to improve the environment through its Hero Helps program.

Rooter Hero employees celebrated Earth Day by volunteering at a local native plant nursery earlier this month and will continue with a beach clean-up planned for April 22. (PRNewswire)

On April 1, employees with the plumbing and HVAC company volunteered at the Santa Monica Mountain Funds' California Native Plant Nursery to help support plant conservation in California. The nursery provides free plants and seeds to local groups and offers educational workshops and classes on how to care for and nurture plants.

Then, on Earth Day, volunteers with Rooter Hero will work with the Ecological Servants Project to clean up litter on Venice Beach and the adjacent boardwalk.

"At Rooter Hero, we believe that we can have a positive effect on slowing the degradation of the environment if we all make some simple sacrifices and take easy measures to improve our carbon footprint," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "People should be more conscious than ever about how we effect this plant. Earth Day provides a good time to help be the change we want to make."

Both these Earth Day initiatives are part of the home service company's Hero Helps program. Last month, the company gave $20,000 to UNICEF Ukraine to assist in the war-torn country's relief efforts.

Hero Helps is a division of Rooter Hero that partners with charities to give back to the community. In the past, Rooter Hero has installed home service equipment to the Good Shepherd Center for Women and Children and provided meals to Ronald McDonald House, among other activities.

In 2022, Rooter Hero has plans to volunteer at a local animal shelter, children's care associations, area food banks, homeless shelters and other area charities.

"Rooter Hero is more than just plumbers, technicians and customer service representatives," Akhoian said. "Our staff are also members of their respective communities. Hero Helps is a fantastic way for them to be of service to their neighborhoods and help the organizations that lift up their neighbors who are in need or improve the areas where we live, work and play."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

