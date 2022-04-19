Michael Baker International Names Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Newly Formed Western Region

Industry veteran to lead more than 800 employees across 21 offices in eight states

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the firm's newly formed Western Region. As the firm Reimagines Michael Baker to better position the company for accelerated growth and to broaden its capabilities, services and solutions over the next five years to execute its vision of evolving to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm, it is uniting its former West and Mountain Regions to form the Western Region. As Western Regional Director, Mr. Dougherty will lead more than 800 employees and be responsible for overseeing all engineering, business and financial operations for 21 offices across eight states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. He continues to report to Kent Zinn, President, Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International and is based out of Michael Baker's Santa Ana, California, office.

"Throughout his 30-year engineering career, Malcolm's experience, leadership, recognition of client needs, technical knowledge and dedication to mentoring the next generation of engineers have set him apart. He is an established industry thought leader and has built a legacy based not only on identifying the best technical engineering solutions to solve the complex challenges of his clients, but also on improving the lives of those in the communities he serves," said Kent Zinn, President, Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "Since joining Michael Baker more than four years ago, Malcolm has expertly led teams both throughout our firm's footprint in the Western United States and across the country. As he assumes the new role of Western Regional Director, I am confident that he will continue to expertly deliver outstanding service for our clients."

The firm's strategic decision to form the Western Region provides much greater opportunity for collaboration and growth across its core practices, Federal Services and the Design-Build sectors. The new Western Region will allow Michael Baker to further leverage four of its Federal Centers of Excellence (Idaho Falls, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Diego), as well as the region's significant Design-Build delivery expertise. This includes award-winning work on I-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as the firm's role as lead designer for the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes Design-Build project in San Bernardino County, California, among others.

Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in 2018 as the National Practice Lead for Transportation. In this role, he drove the strategic direction, growth and performance of the practice and led an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation. He was promoted to National Practice Executive in 2020, overseeing the strategic direction for the company's national practices, and in 2021 assumed the position of West Regional Director.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Dougherty spent 26 years in progressive leadership roles with Caltrans, culminating in the position of Director. In this role, he was responsible for the maintenance and operations of more than 50,000 lane miles of roadway in the State Highway System and the delivery of an $11.4 billion construction portfolio. He also had overall fiscal responsibility for the Department's budget of more than $10 billion and 20,000 employees.

Prior to his appointment to Director, Mr. Dougherty served as Chief Deputy Director and Chief Engineer at Caltrans, where he honed his leadership skills by advising the Department Director on all aspects of policy and operations. He represented the department at meetings and hearings and with the executive team on administrative priorities related to the state transportation system.

Mr. Dougherty holds numerous affiliations and certifications, including: member of the Board of Directors for the Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), as well as past positions such as Chair of the Transportation Research Board's (TRB) Executive Committee, Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Committee on Construction, Chair of the Toll Bridge Program Oversight Committee, AASHTO Board of Directors, President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO) and past member of the California Public Works Board.

Mr. Dougherty earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in California.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

