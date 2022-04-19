InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Audio/Video Recording Device (ORC-143)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an unobtrusive device that enables you to capture and save audio video recordings of events around you," said an inventor, from Mount Dora, Fla., "so I invented the EAGLE EYE. My design could be used to provide the legal evidence needed to protect against civil or criminal injustices."

The patent-pending invention provides a discreet video camera for personal safety and security applications and it is compatible with most social media platforms. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional recording devices. It also enables the user to capture and share real-time audio and video recordings. The invention features a compact and secure design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

