CivicEye Launches Inaugural Law Enforcement Empowerment Program; Opens Application Process to Provide Free Access to a Limited Number of Tribal Law Enforcement Agencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for Public Safety, today announced the launch of the Law Enforcement Empowerment Program (LEEP), an opportunity for tribal law enforcement agencies to partner with CivicEye to conduct a free Records Management System (RMS) pilot program. This program will be a vital tool in enabling agencies that otherwise couldn't afford software or solutions for their departments. The LEEP program for 2022 launches with the primary focus on tribal law enforcement, seeking to enable these agencies to enlist new strategies and technologies that not only help drive efficient internal processes today but also drive more efficient policing and build safer communities for years to come.

Application to the program will be open from April 19 to May 16, 2022, at 12 PM EST (please apply online here). It is recommended that police chiefs and/or authority figures with tribal departments complete the application. Up to 10 tribal law enforcement agencies will be selected to participate in the program, at no cost, for a term of two (2) years of free access to CivicRMS, on-site training and implementation, and transition services at the conclusion of the program if they decide not to continue using the application.

Native American Law Enforcement agencies have faced significant challenges securing funding to properly staff and give their departments access to needed resources to serve their communities. By using CivicRMS, agencies will be able to create incident reports, analyze crime trends, monitor drug offenses, and drive more efficient processes. This high-performance, modern records management system will be easy to use and allow for more time spent in the community and less time behind a computer.

"Small and medium law enforcement agencies have struggled to receive funding and don't have modern applications and technologies to help them move forward. CivicEye felt we could make a difference by developing LEEP," said Nathan Leatherwood, Head of Growth and Client Success at CivicEye. "We're excited to partner with Tribal Agencies in this initiative and look forward to hearing the successes that come from it."

There are approximately 20,000 law enforcement agencies today, 13,000 of which have less than 10 officers. It is these small agencies that typically have struggled to secure funding or allocate funding to enhance their police technologies. This inspired Leatherwood to develop the LEEP program at CivicEye, to empower and modernize these small agencies with the CivicRMS software for free for two years. LEEP alleviates the stress around funding for tribal agencies and grants them the opportunity to implement a software over an extended period of time.

There are 258 tribal law agencies that make up a subset of all small agencies nationwide (Bureau of Justice Statistics). These tribal agencies have at least one full-time sworn officer with arrest authority or authority to issue citations in Indian country, consisting of:

234 tribally operated law enforcement agencies

23 police agencies operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and

The Village Public Safety Officer (VPSO) program, which provides services to Alaska Native villages that are under the jurisdiction of the Alaska State Police, the entity that administers the VPSO

"As a member of the Patawomeck tribe of Virginia, it is personally rewarding to be a part of helping tribal law enforcement communities improve their information resources and enhance their policing efforts," says Cameron Newton, General Partner of Relevance Ventures, a Native American owned and operated venture capital firm and early backer of CivicEye. "It's a solution to a problem that is near and dear to my heart. We are thrilled to support the LEEP effort."

The benefit of a Records Management System is to improve crime data accuracy. Many reasons play into the lack of accurate crime data typically found within tribal police departments, including limited administrative and technological resources, inadequate coordination between tribal and Federal agencies, and cultural and demographic factors of reservation life. Advanced technology can assist in data collection, validation of data inputs, and help focus attention on agencies' local priorities. In turn, this technology can help combat underreporting trends and transform law enforcement agencies into more modern, progressive police departments, while still respecting cultural barriers.

For more information on the LEEP initiative for Tribal police departments, please visit https://www.civiceye.com/leep/.

