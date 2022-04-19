For a Bright Future Foundation Raises $625,000 Following their Annual Celebration Event

- Annual Celebration Marked the Culmination of the Fundraising Efforts to Support Underrepresented and Underprivileged Children and Communities through Scholarships, Healthcare, and Educational Programs -

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, arts, and youth leadership development, raised $625,000 for the Foundation's educational and healthcare equity programs at their Celebration Event in Miami on April 7th.

Tracey Shaw, Chair of the Foundation's Events Committee, and Founder and Chairman of the Board, Louis Hernandez Jr. announce the generous contributions at the April 7th Celebration Event. (PRNewswire)

The first in-person live event the foundation hosted since 2019, the celebration featured an exclusive photography exhibition from Bad Angel Photography, with live auction donations from national artists and companies including, a Harley Davidson bike, one-of-a-kind sports collectibles, and vacation trips. Over 40 corporate and individual sponsors also supported the Foundation's mission, with corporations including private equity firm Black Dragon Capital, Google Cloud, PayMaple, AWS, NaviLogic an ESI Group company, Grant Thornton, LLP, MGG, The Foley Insurance Group, Cowen, Akerman, Greenberg Traurig, and a multitude of other amazing, caring businesses and organizations.



"Giving to those in need matters. It has been fantastic to be a sponsor of the foundation. As a board member, I see the incredible impact the Foundation programs provide kids in these challenged communities. Louis Hernandez Jr. and the foundation do an incredible job serving and supporting those who need it most. It is an inspiration and I'm happy to contribute my time, money, and energy to such a great organization," said Gary Bettan, President of Broadfield Distributing Inc., and Chair of the For a Bright Future Media Lab Committee.

For a Bright Future was born out of Hernandez Jr.'s own personal experience and journey, living through the challenges of belonging to an underprivileged and underrepresented group. He understood the importance of providing equal access to education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership development, and was inspired to create the foundation to give back to deserving students.

"I'm very humbled to have such accomplished leaders, caring people and recognized organizations join our cause and give, support, and inspire those in need. I've always felt we have a responsibility to support those who need it most. I'm so proud of the foundation's board of directors, the volunteers, and especially the Events and Fundraising committee who have done an incredible job. With this support, we'll be able to help even more children through our many programs. It's exciting!" said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and Chairman of the Board, Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For a Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org

