The Beachbody Company Announces Leadership Transitions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Sue Collyns, President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company and transition to a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Marc Suidan, a former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective May 10, 2022, following the company's first quarter earnings call. To ensure a smooth transition, Suidan has joined the Company effective immediately as a senior advisor, and Collyns will remain with the Company through May 31, 2022. Ms. Collyns will then provide advisory services under a consulting agreement through May 31, 2023.

Collyns' departure is not related to any disagreement with the company's accounting principles, practices, or financial statement disclosures. The Company will announce its first quarter financial results on May 9, 2022 and anticipates reporting revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be slightly ahead of its previous guidance.

"I'd like to thank Sue for the substantial contributions she has made in her over seven years at Beachbody. Her strong leadership has been integral to our success, playing a key role in many important milestones in our Company's history, including the transformation to a subscription-based, digital-first model, eight successful capital raise and M&A transactions and our transition to a newly public company," said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody's Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Sue elevated our finance organization and strengthened the team, and I am extremely grateful for Sue's partnership and leadership. Her career with Beachbody will be reflected in every aspect of our ongoing success."

Collyns said, "It has been a privilege to work alongside Carl and our leadership team, the many talented individuals at Beachbody and to be part of its successful transition into a digital subscription model. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and the strong foundation we've created together. With Beachbody now established as a public company, the time is right to transition to the next chapter in my personal and professional life and I want to thank Carl and the Board of Directors for their support. I'm excited about the Company's future and wish the team continued success."

Suidan joins Beachbody with extensive financial consulting and transformation experience in the global technology sector. He has helped companies enhance shareholder value by spearheading digital and financial transformation initiatives. Suidan has served as a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers since 2011 and was most recently the Global Tech, Media and Telecom Leader. Previously, he served as Co-Founder and CFO of several startups. His early career also included controller and senior auditor roles. Suidan holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Bachelor of Management from McGill University, and is an active CPA in Canada.

"We are excited to welcome Marc to Beachbody," Daikeler said. "Marc brings an entrepreneurial spirit for building businesses and a passion for how technology can transform every aspect of our lives, alongside deep experience aligning finance functions with high growth technology to drive business transformation across many companies. This experience, combined with his proven, trusted advisor and strategic leadership qualities, make him a great addition to our leadership team."

In addition, the Company announced today that Kathy Vrabeck, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, has taken over the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective as of April 15.

