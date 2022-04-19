BBQGuys® Appoints Justin Petersen as Head of Category Management Organization

Petersen brings extensive background in merchandising from Wayfair and Proctor & Gamble and joins BBQGuys to optimize how the company's best-in-class category team serves consumers and contractors

BATON ROUGE, La., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQGuys , the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products, today announced the appointment of Justin Petersen as Chief Merchandising Officer.

Petersen brings extensive experience in category management, most recently from Wayfair, where he served as the General Manager of Accent, Entertainment, and Office Furniture, preceded by roles leading Fireplaces & Grills and Outdoor Décor. Prior to Wayfair, Petersen held a series of brand management positions at Procter & Gamble on brands such as Tide, Vicks, and Gillette among others.

At BBQGuys, Petersen will lead the development and execution of a comprehensive category management structure that will continue to put BBQGuys in position to serve as the premier destination for consumers and contractors to outfit their outdoor kitchen and outdoor living spaces.

"Most people refer to the kitchen as the heart of the home," said Petersen. "At BBQGuys, the outdoor kitchen represents the heart of the cart. Once consumers start to visualize their outdoor kitchen builds with our best-in-class design services team, they can begin re-imagining their entire backyard space with other complementary products such as outdoor furniture, fire pits, lighting and the lot. Our #1 goal is to help bring their vision to life."

"Justin is exceptionally gifted at identifying how businesses can efficiently serve evolving customer demand," said BBQGuys CEO, Russ Wheeler. "BBQGuys has a proven twenty-plus year track record of profitable growth driven by utilizing a detailed, data-based understanding of our consumer and professional customers and matching them with a growing portfolio of owned and key brand partners that complete their vision of building a better outdoor living space. We're excited to welcome Justin into the BBQGuys family and continue to refine our operations and redefine the relationship that people have with their backyards."

With an impressive 20-year track record, BBQGuys offers a comprehensive consumer experience, combining deep subject matter expertise, tailored fulfillment capabilities, a content engine that stokes enthusiast passions and a national dealer network supported by an on-the-ground, high-touch sales force. The company recently leveraged their extensive expertise to engineer a BBQGuys-owned line of grills called VictoryTM, which drastically reimagined the performance and features which consumers can enjoy from a mass premium grill at an entry-level price point. In September 2020, BBQGuys was acquired by Brand Velocity Group, an innovative investment firm focused on accelerating businesses well-positioned to benefit from operational expertise, deep in-house marketing resources, and a thoughtful approach toward leveraging human capital.

About BBQGuys:

From grills and outdoor living products to full outdoor kitchen designs, homeowners and professional builders alike trust BBQGuys®. We believe the grill isn't just a natural gathering place; it's the backyard centerpiece for learning, sharing, and celebrating with good food and even better company. After starting as a cozy family store in 1998, we've dedicated ourselves to offering friendly advice, our favorite barbecue gear, and sharing every hosting trick we know. Our nationwide neighborhood counts over one million happy hosts — and it's growing by the day. Ready to swing by? We'll be waving from BBQGuys.com.

