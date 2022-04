Tyson Fury, Pete Alonso, Von Miller & Top Sports Stars Step into the Metaverse With E-Greeting Celebrations Live on FameDays Today

Fans can instantly interact with celebrity holograms anywhere in the world for videos and pictures

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) today announced the live launch of FameDays.com and the FameDays app, a new e-greeting hologram platform that allows fans to virtually meet and interact with their favorite stars by stepping into the metaverse. FameDays instantly delivers life-size holograms of famous athletes and other celebrities to any location, anywhere in the world to deliver celebratory greetings for life's special moments.

Using FameDays.com or the FameDays app, fans can instantly deliver an e-greeting from top stars in sports and entertainment. Recipients can then take their photo or record a video with the virtual version of their favorite star as if they were standing alongside them in real life, and instantly share the content on social media. FameDays greetings are available for a variety of occasions including birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, gender reveals and much more, all at an affordable price ($20 or under).

Virtual greetings on FameDays available today include current boxing World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, Baseball home run champion Pete Alonso, Football champion Von Miller, Two-time wrestling hall of famer Ric Flair, Two-time baseball champion Johnny Damon, wrestling superstar Adam Sherr, Football wide receiver Courtland Sutton, reality television star Blake Hortsmann and many others.

"Nothing beats meeting or receiving a celebration greeting from your favorite athlete in your home, and with FameDays, we can place a life-size hologram anywhere in the world to deliver this celebration video message for birthdays, anniversaries and more," said ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen. "Now, using FameDays, fans can then take a photo or record a video with the virtual version of their favorite star as if they are standing right next to them in real life, then instantly share the content on social media."

FameDays is the next-generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram e-greetings directly to customer locations. The technology behind FameDays is based on ImagineAR's patented platform for global sports teams and brand clients that delivers instant, immersive augmented reality (AR) consumer and fan engagements.

The FameDays app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play .

Additional information about FameDays is available at FameDays.com or by following the brand @FameDaysOfficial on Instagram or FameDays-Inc on LinkedIn .

About Imagine AR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile devices at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

