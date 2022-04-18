SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Flexible Solutions International Inc.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexible Solutions International Inc. ("Flexible Solutions" or the "Company") (NYSE: FSI) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Lygos, Inc. ("Lygos"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lygos issued $160 million worth of convertible notes with a 5.5% fixed annual interest rate and a five-year maturity. The conversion price of the convertible note will be set 12 months to the date of the note, and the pricing terms will be set upon the trading price of the future equity but will be set within a market capitalization range of no less than $250 million or no greater than $350 million.

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Flexible Solutions's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Flexible Solutions's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

