Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress and 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

- New data on COVID-19 Influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine to be presented at World Vaccine Congress
- Several abstracts and presentations slated to highlight updates on NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will provide a first look at data from its COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine trials, at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 18 - 21, 2022. In addition, the latest data on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be presented at both WVC and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23 - 26, 2022. Data from eight abstracts and presentations, including four oral presentations, will be presented across the two congresses.
Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax, said: "Our presence at these two leading industry conferences shows our ongoing commitment to addressing COVID-19, and the advances we have made towards a next-generation influenza vaccine. We look forward to sharing these updates that further demonstrate the potential for our platform."
Key Novavax presentations during WVC:
Glenn, G
How long will our immunity
Panel
April 19, 2022
8:45 – 9:45 ET
Kim, D
Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine
Panel
April 20, 2022
12:10 – 1:10 ET
Glenn, G
Clinical Update on Novavax's
Oral
Session COVID & Beyond – M4
April 20, 2022
12:40 – 12:00 ET
Shinde, V
Update on Novavax' NanoFlu*
Oral
Session Influenza and Respiratory – M4
April 20, 2022
12:40 – 1:10 ET
*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.
Key Novavax presentations during ECCMID:
Toback, S
Ongoing safety and efficacy
Abstract #04525
Oral
Session Late breaking updates on COVID vaccination
April 25, 2022
16:15 – 17:15 CET
Shinde, V
Long-term durability of
Abstract #1197
Oral
Session Viral respiratory infections: Influenza and RSV
April 26, 2022
11:00 – 12:00 CET
Áñez, G
Safety, efficacy and effectiveness
Abstract #04455
Poster
Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy
April 25, 2022
12:00 – 13:00 CET
Áñez, G
Molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2
Abstract #00284
Poster
Session 12l. Virus evolution, variants, and impact
April 25, 2022
12:00 – 13:00 CET
Beyhaghi, H
Reported pregnancies and
Abstract #01705
Poster
Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy
April 25, 2022
12:00 – 13:00 CET
Marchese, A
COVID-19 vaccine receptivity
Abstract #04362
Poster
Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy
April 25, 2022
12:00 – 13:00 CET
For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases websites.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, previously referred to as NanoFlu. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.
