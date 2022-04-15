CLIMATE CRISIS AND CANNABIS CONVERGE FOR HISTORICAL '420PPM ON 4/20'

As Earth's carbon dioxide concentration reaches 420 PPM, its highest average reading in 3 million years, concerned climate activists, journalists, environmental filmmakers, and regenerative cannabis farmers come together to discuss the potential of cannabis to disrupt and mitigate the effects of global warming or very quickly exacerbate it

VENICE, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, thought leaders across climate science, regenerative agriculture, media, and cannabis invite conscious consumers to The Hopper Compound (the storied home of late movie star Dennis Hopper) for an event centered around the convergence of the climate crisis and global cannabis 4/20 holiday. Channeling the pro-environmental values of cannabis consumers into direct climate action, the '420PPM ON 4/20' event aims to raise awareness about the very real potential of cannabis to help cool, or further warm the planet.

"The 420 numeral holds a high place in cannabis culture. Breaching the 420 ppm milestone creates this one-time convergence of climate and cannabis where we can activate a space for people to channel the positive energy of the cannabis community into climate action, particularly with regard to the increasingly overwhelming choices facing cannabis consumers," explained organizer, climate scientist, and journalist, Peter Deneen.

Research shows that the annual total amount of energy used to power indoor cannabis grows is equivalent to powering 2 million homes , with emissions equal to 3 million U.S. cars. Additionally, we now know that indoor cannabis cultivation labs produce 25 times more CO2 than outdoor grows, with regenerative outdoor grows not only having a carbon footprint of virtually zero but also helping to sequester carbon.

Produced by New Rituals in partnership with Sun+Earth Certified, Onda Wellness, Sespe Creek, Flying Embers Kombucha, Chemistry, Brother David's, and Cornerstone Wellness - whose collective vision is to support a world wherein cannabis products are grown under the sun, in the soil of Mother Earth without chemicals, regeneratively and sustainably, by fairly paid farmers and farmworkers - the '420PPM ON 4/20' begins at 4:20pm and includes an inspiring afternoon-to-evening of conversation and workshops dedicated to climate solutions and intentional cannabis consumption.

Added co-event organizer, Alexis Kafkis: "When you see how detrimental industrial-scale cannabis cultivation is for the environment, you can't unsee it. It's time to move past the novelty of legal cannabis and become more mindful of the integrity of the cannabis products we put in our bodies—where was it grown and how was it cultivated? Our purchasing decisions impact the environment. It doesn't make sense to eat organic food, but smoke industrially grown, chemically-treated cannabis. We have an opportunity right now, while the cannabis industry is young and emergent, to instill values that will guide us toward regenerative practices. This plant can help us do right by the planet, and together with our '420PPM ON 4/20' partners, we look forward to educating consumers as to how."

In addition to a preview of the documentary film, Tending the Garden , ticket holders will enjoy high yoga as well a series of panel discussions featuring Tina Gordon (founder of regenerative cannabis farm, Moon Made Farms ), Stephen Smith (founder of Onda Wellness , first certified biodynamic CBD oil + world's first verified regenerative CBD oil), Heather Dunbar (director of marketing and communications for Sun+Earth ), Aura Vasquez ( community organizer ), Chelsea Sutula (founder of Sespe Creek Collective , the first Sun+Earth-certified cannabis dispensary), Mary Carreon (drug + culture journalist ), Daniel Stein (owner of regenerative cannabis farm Briceland Forest Farm ), Lynne Lyman (former director of California State Drug Policy Alliance ), and Tending the Garden documentarian, Claire Weissbluth.

"Everyday consumer choices, whether it's the food you eat, the soap you use, or the cannabis you smoke, all impact the world for better or for worse," said David Bronner, founder of Brother David's , the first Sun+Earth Certified cannabis brand in California. "Regenerative organic agriculture promotes soil and community health and mitigates the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon in soil. Chemical-intensive cannabis grown indoors under fossil-fueled lights is making things worse. It's as crucial to choose sungrown regenerative organic cannabis, as it is to choose regenerative organic food. We are at a critical point where we have to profoundly shift the cannabis industry toward a more ecological climate friendly model."

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

Pete Deneen is an environmental writer focused on human impacts to natural systems. His storytelling focuses on solutions to the spiraling crises of climate, plastics, water, soil, and social and environmental justice, with the intent of inspiring action to address the challenges facing humanity and the natural world.

Lexi Kafkis is a creative director who partners with brands, start-ups, and individuals in the cannabis, wellness, and lifestyle spaces to do good for people and planet. After years of work in bicoastal cannabis communities, she saw the need for spaces for conscious consumption and connection with the cannabis plant, leading her to found New Rituals , a brand pioneering new standards of cannabis experiences.

