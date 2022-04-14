U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints Markle Foundation CEO and President Zoë Baird to National AI Advisory Committee

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the appointment of Markle Foundation CEO and President Zoë Baird to the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which will advise the President and the National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence (AI). Baird is one of 27 members who will serve on the committee.

Effective AI policy can enable America to lead the world in economic growth that equitably rebuilds the middle class.

As CEO and President of the Markle Foundation, Baird works with partners from many sectors and a broad range of federal agencies to provide early identification of the potential and the impact of developing technologies and building of critical technology policy. Markle's work includes leveraging technology to create more good jobs and prepare people for them, including jobs in emerging technologies such as AI. Markle's Rework America Alliance, a partnership of civil rights organizations, nonprofits, private sector employers, labor unions, educators, and others, helps millions of unemployed workers from low-wage roles move into better jobs.

"AI presents far-reaching opportunities to increase our competitiveness as a nation while tackling some of our most challenging and intractable societal problems," said Baird. "Effective AI policy can enable America to lead the world in economic growth that equitably rebuilds the middle class and promotes flourishing communities. I'm honored to be a member of this committee and play a role in providing recommendations on topics including global collaboration and AI workforce issues."

This three-year appointment begins immediately and will end on April 15, 2025. The committee will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The meeting will be open to the public via webcast.

For more information about this announcement, see the news release issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and to learn more about the NAICA please visit https://www.ai.gov/naiac/.

