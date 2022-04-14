The University of Arizona Global Campus Offers Five Full-Program Scholarships to Chandler-Gilbert Community College Scholars Beginning April 15, 2022

UAGC Sponsors Full-Program Scholarships for CGCC Alumni, Faculty, and Staff

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is launching a new scholarship program on April 15, 2022 that will provide opportunities for five Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) scholars to receive a full-program scholarship to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree at UAGC.

"We're excited about this partnership with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, which will increase access to higher education for students throughout the Maricopa Community College District," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "We're proud to be a part of the community – with our headquarters in Chandler, AZ – and we're invested in helping scholars in this area continue their educational journey with UAGC."

This scholarship is worth approximately $30,000 in savings for those who are selected. Visit the UAGC and Chandler-Gilbert Community College Partnership Scholarships page to apply. The application deadline is May 5, 2022 . Scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2022 .

In appreciation of its partnership with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona Global Campus encourages CGCC alumni and current CGCC faculty and staff to apply for these scholarship opportunities toward a degree offered in programs* through the UAGC Forbes School of Business and Technology® or the College of Arts and Sciences.

The available UAGC-CGCC Partnership Scholarships are:

Three UAGC full-program scholarships for Chandler-Gilbert Community College Alumni

Two UAGC full-program scholarships for Chandler-Gilbert Community College Faculty and Staff

Any applicants not selected for a UAGC-CGCC Partnership Scholarship may be eligible to save up to $6,450 per year on tuition towards a bachelor's degree** through the UAGC – Maricopa County Community College District Academic Partnership. Substantial tuition and fee savings are also available at the master's and doctoral levels† through the UAGC-CGCC partnership.

"We are grateful to the University of Arizona Global Campus for the value it puts on investing in the education of five of our scholars," said Chandler-Gilbert Community College President Greg Peterson. "This investment will likely have a life-changing impact on the scholars, and a ripple effect on their families and communities. It provides peace of mind by reducing their financial burden as they continue to pursue their educational dreams, and I look forward to joining the UAGC team in celebrating the recipients on the next step of their academic journey."

Alumni scholarship recipients can pursue bachelor's degree programs, while faculty and staff may pursue bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees. UAGC has 50+ programs, including these seamless transfer pathways with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90 credit hours at community college tuition rates on programs such as :

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) has been nationally recognized by the Aspen Institute as the Top 150 community colleges in the United States and is known for experiential and service learning, career and technical programs, innovative technology program offerings, civic engagement and innovative approaches to education. CGCC supports students as a resource for career readiness, university transfer education, workforce development, and lifelong learning. Host to more than 14,000 students annually, CGCC offers degree and certificate programs at its four campus locations: Pecos, Williams, Sun Lakes and Queen Creek. Award-winning, dedicated faculty are deeply invested in student success, providing the education, experiential learning opportunities, and career training to empower CGCC students to compete in the local and global economies. Located in the growing East Valley, CGCC proudly supports students from communities in Chandler, Gilbert, Santan and Sun Lakes. CGCC is one of the 10 colleges in the Maricopa County Community College District. Learn more at cgc.edu. Chandler-Gilbert Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

*Certain degree programs may not be available in all states.

**$6,450 is bachelor's tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year.

†Savings on tuition and fees available to those who qualify. Benefits vary by degree level.

