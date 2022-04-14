Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $14.06 million compared to sales of $10.46 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $696,740 compared to a loss of ($63,162) for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. Net income was $269,820, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2022, sales totaled $27.0 million compared to sales of $20.8 million for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Income from operations was $229,559 compared to income of $560,621 for the six months ending in February 28, 2021. Net loss was ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, compared to net income of $435,363, or $0.12 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021

Net income in both the current quarter and six month periods was negatively affected by the accrual of $300,000 to settle a legal claim in California regarding the environmental labeling and marketing of the Company's dog waste bags.

"We are pleased with the sales increases for both the quarter and six months, which continues to reflect the strong demand for our products" said CEO Chad Summers. "We feel well positioned to navigate the rising raw material and shipping costs and continuing worldwide logistic disruptions.   Entering the third quarter, we have more months of inventory on hand of our most strategically important products compared to prior years.  Our decision to optimize our inventory on hand mitigates the risk of not having enough goods to fulfill expected orders during our traditionally busy Spring and Summer seasons."

As of February 28, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $0.9 million, and there was $9.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable, the Company believes it will begin to repay the amounts borrowed on its line of credit in the third quarter, and it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)



February 28,

2022


August 31,

2021







ASSETS






Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

899,055


$

1,184,313

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)


9,137,254



7,086,503

  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 -
$250,000)


 

18,630,148



14,391,365

  Prepaid expenses


2,559,893



2,305,820

  Prepaid income taxes


258,205



252,958







  Total current assets


31,484,555



25,220,959







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,638,238



3,886,543







Intangible assets, net


33,894



30,897







Total assets

$

36,156,687


$

29,138,399







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

1,660,664


$

1,349,677

  Bank indebtedness


9,500,000



3,000,000

  Accrued liabilities


2,078,436



1,798,088







  Total current liabilities


13,239,100



6,147,765







Deferred tax liability


125,834



116,945







Total liabilities


13,364,934



6,264,710







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)


824,039



823,171

  Additional paid-in capital


725,729



687,211

  Retained earnings


21,241,985



21,363,307







  Total stockholders' equity


22,791,753



22,873,689







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

36,156,687


$

29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)




Three Month

Periods at the

end of February


Six Month

Periods at the

end of February


2022

2021


2022

2021











SALES

$

14,060,751

$

10,460,355


$

26,978,475

$

20,776,639











COST OF SALES


10,636,524


7,848,779



21,089,386


15,202,164











GROSS PROFIT


3,424,227


2,611,576



5,889,089


5,574,475











OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses


684,116


895,974



1,672,403


1,590,603

  Depreciation and amortization


84,071


55,290



153,709


105,818

  Wages and employee benefits


1,959,300


1,723,474



3,833,418


3,317,433



2,727,487


2,674,738



5,659,530


5,013,854











Income (loss) from operations


696,740


(63,162)



229,559


560,621











OTHER ITEMS










   Other income


2,000


3,000



5,000


6,000

   Interest expense


(30,620)


-



(50,896)


-

   Accrual for legal claim


(300,000)


-



(300,000)





(328,620)


3,000



(345,896)


6,000











Income (loss) before income taxes


368,120


(60,162)



(116,337)


566,621











Income tax (expense) recovery


(98,300)


6,998



(4,985)


(131,258)











Net income (loss)

$

269,820

$

(53,164)


$

(121,322)

$

435,363











Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.08

$

(0.02)


$

(0.03)

$

0.12











Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.08

$

(0.02)


$

(0.03)

$

0.12











Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:










  Basic


3,492,842


3,486,495



3,491,969


3,483,814

  Diluted


3,492,842


3,486,495



3,491,969


3,483,814











JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Six Month Period

at the end of February,


2022


2021







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net (loss) income

$

(121,322)


$

435,363

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






  Depreciation and amortization


153,709



105,818

  Stock-based compensation expense


39,386



-

  Deferred income taxes


8,889



(84,080)







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






  (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable


(2,050,751)



1,184,865

  (Increase) in inventory


(4,238,783)



(837,400)

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses


(254,073)



(462,085)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and

  accrued liabilities


591,335



 

(424,881)

  (Increase) in prepaid income taxes


(5,247)



(307,433)







Net cash used in operating activities


(5,876,857)



(389,833)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(908,401)



(519,470)







Net cash used in investing activities


(908,401)



(519,470)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Proceeds from bank indebtedness


6,500,000



-







Net cash provided by financing activities


6,500,000



-







Net decrease in cash


(285,258)



(909,303)







Cash, beginning of period


1,184,313



3,801,037







Cash, end of period

$

899,055


$

2,891,734

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-2nd-quarter-financial-results-301526256.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.