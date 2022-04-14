Golden State Expands to US Territory of Guam Welcoming Frank Salas of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc.

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State is excited to announce its expansion into the US Territory of Guam with the addition of Frank Salas, who operates under DBA, Legacy Wealth Management, Inc. This partnership will support his mission to continue providing high-quality financial planning with well-designed strategies for all his clients.

Frank is a 37-year veteran of the financial services industries having held key positions at several companies like Prudential, Universe Insurance Underwriters and John Hancock Financial Services. He believes, "At the heart of every successful financial plan should be a deep understanding of the unique circumstances, preferences, risk tolerances and goals of each client. Joining Golden State with their extensive network and efficient business strategies will allow Legacy Wealth Management, Inc. to focus on what matters most. We know that it's critical to build deep relationships with our clients, so that we fully understand their specific life situation and are able to develop customized plans that will help them meet their short- and long-term objectives."

Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State, is pleased about the addition of this first firm in Guam and says, "Over the years, Frank has cultivated a wealth of experience, honed his business acumen in the financial services industry and is well-versed in how to deliver what we believe is best-in-class service to clients in the territory. As his partner, Golden state is committed to giving him the autonomy and support he needs to provide personalized and intentional financial planning to all his clients."

