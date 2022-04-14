FNB Again Named One of the World's Best Banks by Forbes

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been ranked by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks for a second consecutive year. FNB is one of only 75 banks in the United States, and 435 worldwide, to be included in the 2022 rankings, which are based solely on consumer feedback.

"We are proud of this recognition from Forbes, especially because it speaks to the overall FNB customer experience and the trust that consumers have placed in us to meet their financial needs," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our customers' best interests are at the center of everything we do, and we continue to use technology to enhance access to the products, services and resources they need to achieve their financial goals."

In developing its 2022 rankings, Forbes worked with its market research partner, Statista, to conduct surveys of more than 45,000 consumers across 27 different countries. Those surveyed rated banks based on overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend the bank and five criteria, including trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

This ranking is just the latest third-party recognition for FNB. Thus far in 2022, FNB again has been named as one of America's Best Banks by Forbes, received 17 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards and was recognized as a Top Workplace USA by Energage for a second consecutive year. For more information about the recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

