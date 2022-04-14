LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Tom Wood as Deputy-Chief Executive Officer United Kingdom (UK) and Member of its UK Bank Board, reporting directly to Group Chief Executive & Founder, Anthony Watson.

THE BANK OF LONDON APPOINTS TOM WOOD AS DEPUTY-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, UNITED KINGDOM (PRNewswire)

In this newly created role, Tom will drive the strategic and commercial success of the UK Bank. Joining the bank at this pivotal point, Tom is well placed to ensure delivery of operational rigour, exceptional service for our customers, whilst driving our growth.

Tom has operated as an Executive Director in U.K. Regulated Banks, both national and regional throughout his career. During his time at Shawbrook Bank, he transitioned from CFO to Interim CEO and led the bank through its successful IPO in 2015. Subsequently, Tom was appointed by the controlling shareholders of The Co-Operative Bank plc following its third recapitalisation, to lead the restructure of the Bank. Through his focused commercial leadership, he delivered a step change in returns, growth and capability, materially de-risking the balance sheet and laying the foundations for the Bank's return to profitability. More recently, Tom has leveraged his experience as a strategic senior advisor to leading global PE funds and Consultancy businesses, specialising in strategy, M&A and business transformation.

Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London said, "Tom brings a wealth of experience to The Bank of London. He's built and scaled banks, and with his extensive B2B commercial experience has moved financial services innovators into new markets with rapid, yet sustainable growth. Additionally, he has the tenacity of an entrepreneur honed from his extensive board membership at experience-driven scale-ups and start-ups. I'm delighted to have him join the team!"

Tom Wood says, "I'm thrilled to be joining The Bank of London at such an exciting time in its evolution. I'm passionate that we deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers and key stakeholders and my ambitions for growth align with those of The Bank of London. I'm looking forward to working alongside Anthony and our pioneering team as we work to maximise our potential."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The Bank of London

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank.

Launched in November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first bank in history to attain 'unicorn' status upon debut.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York, The Bank of London has been established to serve banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across-borders.

For more information visit: thebankoflondon.com, or on Twitter and Instagram at: @thebankoflondon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bank of London