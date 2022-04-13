STN Video Renews Multi-Year Exclusive Digital Video Distribution Agreement with Major League Baseball

STN continues to deliver publishers exclusive access to top Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) video content including:

Official MLB and MiLB highlights, game recaps and previews, top plays, interviews, trades, signings and other on and off-the-field stories

Postseason and World Series game previews and highlights

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video is excited to announce the multi-year extension of their exclusive video content distribution agreement with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. STN is the select partner for every major sports league in the United States and Canada, bringing their official premium sports video and brand to the top digital publishers in both countries.

In addition to U.S. and Canadian publishers, the renewal expands STN's video distribution territory to include publishers in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. STN will also have highlights and other video for all MiLB teams.

This expanded renewal gives STN publishers exclusive digital access to MLB game highlights, interviews, top plays and other MLB video in both English and Spanish.

"This renewal agreement builds off eight great seasons with MLB," states Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "We are excited to deliver this exclusive, premium video content to our 1,900+ trusted, local and national publishers, allowing their passionate fans to engage with MLB's video content and brand, while enhancing our content offering for advertisers and sales partners. The geographic expansion allows STN and MLB to reach engaged local fans in high-yielding baseball markets through their favorite local publishers."

"STN has been a trusted distribution partner of Major League Baseball for eight seasons," said Dominick Balsamo, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Media & Business Development. "STN's relationships with local media partners offers more opportunities for fans to find and engage with MLB content. We're looking forward to continuing and expanding our partnership with this renewal."

Publishers tap into STN's turnkey online video platform (OVP) for premium video content, technology and revenue at no cost. From in-content video embed links to fully responsive, advanced video players, STN's publishing partners have a range of options, including STN's artificial intelligence-powered Smart Match® player which enables publishers to integrate premium video into every article at scale. STN's video player takes only minutes to install to quickly enable desktop and mobile viewing.

To learn how you can add MLB and MiLB highlights and video content on your website, please visit stnvideo.com or email publishers@stnvideo.com for more info.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 200 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,800+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match® AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN Video offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1.5 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit stnvideo.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE STN Video