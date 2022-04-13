KOOTENAY SILVER REPORTS AZTEC - KOOTENAY JV INTERSECTS 0.87 GPT GOLD OVER 152.4 M INCLUDING 2.05 GPT GOLD OVER 33.5 M FROM CALIFORNIA ZONE AT CERVANTES PROJECT IN SONORA, MEXICO

Initial gold results from 8 additional drill holes are pending

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from the Aztec-Kootenay JV on the Cervantes Project located in Sonora, Mexico.

Results continue to intersect wide intervals of good grade gold mineralization with every hole in the California Zone to date hitting wide intervals of anomalous gold in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry and hydrothermal breccias.

CAL22-012 returned 152.4 metres grading 0.87 gpt Au including 33.5 metres grading 2.05 gpt Au

California Zone Drill Highlights

CAL22-011

CAL22-012

CAL22-014

To-date, every hole drilled at California has intersected near surface, oxidized gold mineralization with minor copper oxides. There are 8 more holes pending from the California zone including one pending from each of the Jasper and California North targets.

View drill sections here:

CAL22-011 to CAL22-014

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Gold mineralization at the California zone now measures approximately 900 metres long by 250 to 500 metres wide, with demonstrated, continuous mineralization up to 265 metres depth vertically. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.

Drill Hole From m To m Interval m* Au gpT Comments CAL22-001 22.86 111.3 88.41 1.1 230 Az, -60 Including 22.86 77.74 54.88 1.56



30.49 45.73 15.24 3.962



30.49 36.57 6.08 7.44













CAL22-002 0 108.2 108.2 0.374 225 Az, -60











CAL22-003 45.7 91.5 45.7 0.451 233 Az, -60 Including 60.9 74.7 13.7 0.868













CAL22-004 0 167.2 167.2 1.002 236 AZ, -59 Including 131.1 155.5 24.4 4.247













CAL22-005 0 136.8 136.8 1.486 236 Az, -59 Including 54.88 106.7 51.68 3.424













CAL22-006 16.77 117.38 100.32 0.75 229 Az, -60 Including 16.77 25.91 9.14 3.087















128.05 140.25 12.2 0.925













CAL22-007 32.01 39.63 7.6 0.684 225 Az, -59













83.84 147.87 63.84 0.422













CAL22-008 0 54.72 54.72 0.884 212 Az, -58 Including 36.58 50.3 13.72 1.965















187.5 195.1 7.6 0.745













CAL22-009 0 86.64 86.64 0.5 235 Az, -60











CAL22-010 0 138.32 138.32 0.53 227 Az, -52 Including 50.3 60.98 10.67 1.622













CAL22-011 25.9 158.5 132.2 0.427 224 Az, -59 Including 88.8 100.6 12.2 1.291















184.5 193.6 9.1 0.462













CAL22-012 41.2 193.6 152.4 0.872 228 Az, -59 Including 117.4 150.9 33.5 2.048













CAL22-013 140.2 147.9 7.7 0.209 229 Az, -60











CAL22-014 0 54.9 54.9 0.484 205 Az, -58













Eight holes are awaiting assay results and will be reported accordingly. The program of Reverse circulation (RC) drilling totaled 26 holes and 4,649 metres. Four main target areas were tested with objectives to better define the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California, evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap, test for north and west extensions of the California mineralization at California North and Jasper, and assess the breccia potential of Purisima East.

All widths are drilled widths, not true widths. Gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within the quartz-feldspar porphyry and related hydrothermal breccias.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Cervantes Property Overview

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper property located in southeastern Sonora state, Mexico and is held under a joint venture with Aztec Minerals (65%) and Kootenay Silver (35%) respectively. The project lies 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the prolific Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico). Cervantes also lies along an east-west trending gold belt 60 km west of the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold), 35 km northeast of the Osisko San Antonio gold mine, 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos). View: Cervantes Project Location Map

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Chihuahua, State and Sonora, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as of April 12, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay 's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

