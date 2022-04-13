SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare, the leader in the use of "Virtual Patients" and Causal AI and simulation technology for biopharmaceutical companies, today announced the hiring of Joseph F. Donahue as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mr. Donahue will become a member of the GNS Executive Leadership team and lead GNS' global business operations, marketing, and customer support organizations.

GNS Healthcare Hires Industry Veteran, Joseph F. Donahue , as Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Donahue brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership and Board positions in life sciences and healthcare organizations throughout his career, including at Accenture, BioReference Laboratories, Genospace, LION Bioscience, Medidata Solutions, Monocl, Spotfire, and Thomson Reuters. Mr. Donahue has excelled at building teams to support Life Sciences organizations with technology and data solutions that lead to novel scientific and business insights and have helped accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines.

"GNS Healthcare's use of Causal AI modelling and simulation technology to identify relationships in multi-omics and clinical data to expose the circuitry of human disease biology and accelerate drug R&D stands apart from other AI and deep learning approaches available today," said Joseph F. Donahue. "I am excited to be joining such an exceptional team of life sciences researchers, physicists, and mathematicians who are focused on working closely with our customers, data partners, and patient groups to accelerate the discovery and development of new and improved medicines that lead to better outcomes for patients."

Colin Hill, Co-founder and CEO of GNS Healthcare commented, "Joe is a proven business, science and technology leader with an outstanding track record of delivering innovative and impactful solutions to life sciences organizations globally. I am thrilled to have him as part of the team as we continue to expand client relationships for our Causal AI platform and therapeutic areas for our Gemini Virtual Patient models."

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare is the leader in the application of Causal AI and simulation technology to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies discover and develop new medicines faster. GNS' patented AI uncovers new insights from multi-omic and real-world data leading to the discovery of novel biological targets, more efficient clinical trials, and patients who are likely to respond to therapies. The Gemini Virtual Patient models across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology allow researchers and data scientists to simulate clinical trials, disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level in diverse patient cohorts. GNS' partners include seven out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading research centers, medical societies, and patient advocacy groups globally, and our advisory board consists of a renowned group of scientific and medical experts.

