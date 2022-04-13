European Wellness Signs MOU in Dubai Expo 2020 to Strengthen Medical Tourism into Malaysia and Develop Advanced Biological Regenerative Medicine in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), through its Malaysian subsidiary European Wellness Academie, and Dubai- based healthcare distribution and technology group, AK International LLC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 30th March 2022 that aims to strengthen the medical tourism linkages and access to Biological Regenerative Medicine services in the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

EW Group and AK International's MOU signing was the first to be finalised during the signing ceremony, under the witness of Malaysia’s Prime Minister YAB Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, and Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup. (PRNewswire)

The signing marks a significant milestone in EW Group's effort to scale up the global adoption of rapidly emerging German and Swiss medical paradigms and cell-based bio- therapeutics for the integrative management of chronic degenerative conditions and untreatable rare diseases.

Witnessed by YAB Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, the MOU were signed by Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, European Wellness Group Chairman and Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui, Managing Director of AK International.

The strategic collaborations seeks to setup two Centers of Excellence, one specializing in the rehabilitation, education and holistic management of pediatric neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome and Global Developmental Delay, and another specializing in the management of untreatable and rare diseases such as CHARGE Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Parkinson's Disease etc.

EW Group Chairman Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike said, "We are confident that our 30 years of cell therapeutic research efforts across Europe, along with a passionate team of international top clinicians trained in Germany and Switzerland, can support the delivery of an impactful and personalized disease management model to the communities in UAE."

"Moreover, these Centers are also vital frontlines to assist local patients seeking for biological regenerative medicine solutions at our overseas destinations to have easy access to an efficient and collaborative case referral network – from initial inquiry, to preliminary medical investigation, to assisted medical travel, and finally to follow-up care," he said.

Since 2017, EW Group has embraced the growth strategies of licensing its proprietary clinical systems, protocols and patented bio-therapeutics to new joint-ventures, rendering the rapid expansion of its healthcare facility division from 2 flagship centers in Switzerland and Malaysia in 2016 to a global network of 26 medical and healthcare centers today.

In addition, EW Group and AK International are looking into the development of a technology driven 'Digital Wellness Service Corridor', in the form of an AI-driven application pioneered by AK International's subsidiary Artelir Inc. that shall seamlessly connect patients from United Arab Emirates with healthcare service providers in Malaysia.

AK International Director Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui commented, "One of the goals of this MOU is to increase medical and wellness tourism in Malaysia while also offering Emiratis modern medical treatments in other countries. Patients with incurable uncommon diseases or neurodegenerative disorders, for example, may have restricted access to innovative treatment alternatives, such as cell-based or biomolecular therapies, in their local area."

The partnership is also set to explore potential investments into Iskandar Malaysia Development Area in Johor for the development of a world-leading Halal Hub for Biotechnology and Regenerative Medicine. The unique development project valued at USD 60million shall comprise a 100-bed integrative medicine hospital modelled after EW Group's medical facility in Germany, Muslim-centered aged care retirement villas and assisted living apartments, and a GMP-certified halal biologics and botanical drug manufacturing facility.

"Our Group is ever ready to extend more than 50 of our proprietary plant-based pharmaceuticals with German approval for immediate production in Malaysia and export to meet the growing global demand for natural medicine," Dato' Sri Mike said.

"This project will bring a tremendous opportunity to strengthen Malaysia's vision and current positioning as the world's Muslim hub for innovative biotechnology developments, especially on herbal medicine research and botanical drug manufacturing."

EW Group is a recipient of multiple awards for its pioneering biotech innovations in Paris, Geneva, London and Kuwait, and currently holds multiple international patents on innovative biotechnological processes and formulation for its Cell and Gene Therapy Products (CGTP) and Biologics, including precursor (progenitor) stem cells, biological peptides and anti-idiotypic antiobodies for immunology and botanical formulation for parenteral nutrition.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) is an award-winning European group founded by Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Michelle Wong in early '90s in Switzerland through the culmination of early cell therapeutic research efforts spanning across Switzerland, Germany, Russia and Austria since the mid '80s.

Today, EW Group is most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. EW Group's multinational business divisions include research and development; bio-manufacturing; biomedical academies for continuing education and training (including 20+ published medical books, 50+ scientific journals and 20+ international accreditations); medical facilities and anti-ageing centres; and nutraceutical product distribution to licensed practitioners and consumers across 80 countries worldwide.

EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centers specialising in Regenerative Biomedicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. Currently, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with its own research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities vested in Germany, Switzerland, United States, Czech Republic, and United Kingdom.

