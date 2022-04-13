Digital Cloak Switches to Unanet for ERP

Rapidly growing GovCon to gain more robust insights into projects and costs

DULLES, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that Digital Cloak, a growing 8(a)-certified technical and business solutions provider for government clients, has selected Unanet ERP GovCon and will drop its current ERP provider. With Unanet, Digital Cloak expects to better manage time and expense entry for its expanding base of employees, improve project management, and provide better insight into the company's financial health, all of which was manually intensive with their prior software.

Since Digital Cloak was founded in 2013, it has provided highly specialized and complex technical and program support to a variety of federal and commercial clients, successfully managing and staffing government contracts cumulatively valued at $43M. Unanet's powerful ERP platform and reporting will provide greater financial and project planning to help Digital Cloak manage its steady growth.

"Our previous software platform didn't provide the robust reporting or visibility into our projects and expenditures that we needed to make strategic business decisions," said Mike Hayden, Senior Controller at Digital Cloak. "Unanet's one, integrated solution will not only help us streamline our project and accounting processes, but it will provide better financial clarity into our business. Their exceptional customer support team has also helped us achieve the outcomes we need quickly."

More than one-third of Unanet customers come from a competitor. Like all customers that switch, Digital Cloak will now have a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry such as:

Enabling collection of time to track project effort and support payroll, invoicing, and project accounting

Supporting the detailed reporting required by government agencies

Delivering the ability to easily scan in expenses and receipts through the software's scanner feature making expense reporting quick and simple

Supporting timekeeping compliance needs from monitoring daily entry requirements to the association of the correct labor categories.

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like Digital Cloak select Unanet GovCon ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Digital Cloak

Digital Cloak is an 8(a)-certified, EDWOSB-certified small business that strives to serve clients as a visionary, innovative, and results-oriented partner they can trust. Founded in 2013, Digital Cloak provides a variety of technical and business solutions, including cybersecurity, software engineering, multimedia, mission assurance, and program management support. For more information, visit www.digitalcloak.net.

