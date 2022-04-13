Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with LoKation® Real Estate

POTOMAC, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading fix now, pay-at-closing pre-listing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the addition of LoKation® Real Estate to its brokerage partnerships program. LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront of providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for real estate agents so they can maximize their potential. Recent Industry Rankings put them at #23 in the Nation of all non-franchised brokerages.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"At our core, Curbio is a completely turnkey solution that exists to help agents succeed. LoKation's dedication to the success of their agents made this partnership an obvious choice for us," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "We're excited to formally welcome them to our brokerage partnerships program, and to begin providing their agents with a powerful solution to help get all of their listings on the market quickly and sold for top dollar."

Through this partnership, LoKation® has created it's new REvitalize Program, a concierge service powered by Curbio. With this new program, LoKation's agents have gained access to a comprehensive pre-listing home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms for their clients, positioning them to win more listings in a competitive market. Homeowners who work with LoKation® agents to sell their home will now be able to complete pre-listing updates that will allow them to unlock the true value of their home quickly, without paying any cash up front.

"We are so excited to announce our partnership with Curbio, and to begin offering our new REvitalize Program to all our agents and clients. Curbio's turnkey, pay-at-closing model, combined with their innovative technology and world-class team, made this partnership a no-brainer for us. We're proud to now be able to offer a concierge solution to our agents, as yet another tool available to them through LoKation® to help them thrive," says Jeremy Beard, Director of Business Development at LoKation® Real Estate.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

About LoKation Real Estate

LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for Agents so they can maximize their potential. Cloud-based technology and SmartSpaces for Agents, LoKation covers all aspects of buying and selling – Real Estate, Mortgage, Title & Insurance services. LoKation is an Independent Brokerage ranking #23 per in the U.S. per Real Trends 2022 Top 500 report and has produced over $3b in sales per year. We arm our REALTORS® with the best technology and all the resources needed under one roof including the most efficient online platform for agents to operate from, allowing them to be free to conduct transactions from anywhere. LoKation gives back via our LoKation® Care's philanthropy initiatives in multiple states. Our commitment to our community, agents, and industry is evident through our actions.

