Zaimella USA Now Offers Baby Diapers 10% Cheaper When Purchased with Bitcoin

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaimella ("ZIGH - MEL - LA"), a global leader in manufacturing non-woven personal care products such as baby diapers, is pleased to announce starting May 1st, 2022, all payments received for goods sold to customers in the United States will be subject to an instant 10% discount when paid with Bitcoin.

"Zaimella was founded on the belief that quality personal care products should be accessible to everyone. Inspired by Bitcoin 2022, we believe the answer to 'So what?' concerning Bitcoin and other virtual currencies is ultimately lower prices for essential goods for the world's consumers, especially for lower income groups," says Humberto Sanchez, CEO of Zaimella USA.

The pre-COVID world of producing and moving goods between different countries was created in the 19th century. This legacy system is ultimately dependent on an entire chain of human handling and accounting, from exporter to importer, then to wholesalers, distributors, freight consolidators and eventually to retailers, whether they be brick and mortar stores or online e-commerce platforms.

Importantly, at every point in this legacy process, different currencies and paperwork must get processed before the next step in the journey can take place. This creates incredible bottle necks in the global distribution system which can delay shipments for weeks or even months, as was witnessed recently around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, and blockchain technologies in general have the potential to eliminate wasteful steps and transaction costs that occur every day as goods get produced and shipped around the world," Sanchez said.

"Zaimella is always striving to find the best ways to keep our commitment to make quality personal care accessible, so we are happy to announce that beginning May 1st, 2022, all payments by US customers made in Bitcoin will receive an instant 10% discount vs payments made in US Dollars."

Ultimately, Zaimella says it's time to start answering the question of "why do I want to use Bitcoin?" with a simple answer:

"To save money on diapers."

Founded in 1995 in the city of Quito, Zaimella is the market leader for non-woven family care products (baby diapers, adult incontinence, and pet pads) in Ecuador. Zaimella also owns and operates the only diaper manufacturing plant in Florida, located in the rapidly growing Medley area of Miami.

service@zaimellausa.com

+1 (305) 470-0041

