SecurityScorecard Expands Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace Offering, Delivering Customers Continuous Cyber Monitoring Capabilities

SecurityScorecard Premium Pack for the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to continuously monitor their cybersecurity posture

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced that the SecurityScorecard Premium Pack is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry's largest and most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace.

The existing SecurityScorecard Content Pack in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace provides customers with the ability to continuously monitor cybersecurity posture, manage reputational risk, and address real-time issues and findings.

The new Premium Pack expands SecurityScorecard's current offerings to provide Cortex XSOAR customers with a free 30-day trial of SecurityScorecard that lets them monitor their own organization and up to 10 vendors, suppliers, or competitors. Users can then subscribe to SecurityScorecard directly within the Marketplace and either pay-by-the-month or via a custom private offer.

Security Scorecard's Premium Pack, coupled with the SecurityScorecard Ratings Content Pack, enables security teams to quickly understand and respond to cyber risk through automated incident response, risk mitigation and remediation, both inside their organizations and across their suppliers and vendors.

"Being able to swiftly identify and react to potential vulnerabilities and threats to an organization and its vendor ecosystem is crucial," said Alex Rich, Vice President of Alliances at SecurityScorecard. "SecurityScorecard data is essential for solutions like Cortex XSOAR, where score drops and newly found issues can serve as triggers for remediation focused automation and workflows. We are proud to be partnering with Palo Alto Networks on this offering."

As the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, digital forensics, incident response and cyber resiliency services, SecurityScorecard is the only service with greater than 12 million organizations continuously rated. Its patented rating technology is used by more than 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base.

"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR," said Neelima Rustagi, Vice President of Product Management for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "We are proud to welcome SecurityScorecard to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 850+ integrations that enable our customers to streamline, scale, and connect disparate security tools and data sources to enable maximum efficiency in the SOC."

To learn more about the SecurityScorecard Premium Pack, visit https://xsoar.pan.dev/marketplace/details/SecurityScorecardPremiumResell.

To learn more about SecurityScorecard's Cyber Risk Ratings platform, please visit www.securityscorecard.com

About Cortex XSOAR

As the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, Cortex XSOAR is designed to simplify and automate complex security workflows across your security stack. It is the only platform that offers more than 850 content packs and comprehensive playbooks, incident War Room, case management, team chat, mobile app, native threat intelligence management, and a built-in marketplace. Now, your team can reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case.

To discover new SOAR content, visit paloaltonetworks.com/cortex/xsoar/marketplace.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

