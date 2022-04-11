VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the world's largest junk removal company and global industry leader launched a brand new franchise in Albuquerque, NM. With over 160 franchise locations, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to nearly 260k households in the Albuquerque area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

Next Stop, Albuquerque! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Continues to Grow with New Albuquerque, NM Franchise (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?) (PRNewswire)

Franchise Partner, Kenny Grebe, who also owns a landscaping and groundskeeping business, says that adding 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Albuquerque to his portfolio felt like a natural fit. He says he was drawn to 1-800-GOT-JUNK? as he shares the company's "values, ideologies and sense of urgency". He is excited to embark upon this new venture and explains, "it is an opportunity to offer another service to my group of companies' expanding list of services".

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Albuquerque opened for business on April 7, 2022, and is currently hiring and building its team to help make junk disappear for residents of the area.

If you're interested in an interview with Kenny Grebe about his new 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise launch or learning more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Albuquerque, contact pr@1800gotjunk.com.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

