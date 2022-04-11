Anju Appoints Laurence Birch as Chief Executive Officer

Life Science and Data Science Industry Veteran Joins Anju's Executive Suite; Sets Course for the Future

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju, a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry, announced that it has appointed Laurence (Larry) Birch as its Chief Executive Officer. Larry brings more than three decades of life sciences, software and global management experience to Anju, and is uniquely prepared to lead the Company through its next phase of growth.

"I joined Anju because it can be built into one of the leaders in the life sciences technology space," said Mr. Birch. "My goal is to empower our customers to help patients by applying our software in eClinical, Medical Affairs, Data and other technology-based services."

"We are extremely fortunate to have Larry lead Anju into the future," said James Scola, Partner, Abry Partners. "Larry's strong track record in healthcare, life sciences and software technology will enable Anju to drive innovation and success for our clients and partners as they seek to improve outcomes for patients in the healthcare value chain."

Larry has been on both sides of clinical research and data management, starting his career at Baxter, Inc. assuming positions of increasing responsibility in financial and management positions. Larry's career progressed into leadership roles serving as CEO of Aksys, (Home Hemodialysis) and NeoPharm (Oncology Biotech). Most relevant to Anju's core business, he led Datatrak (eClinical Enterprise Solutions) for nine years driving a significant increase in revenue backlog and transformed the business model introducing several new eClinical products and services.

"I enjoy being a part of an industry that helps people live longer and better lives—we must never forget our important role in this process," added Birch. "I believe that the health tech revolution has only just begun, and I want to do my part to drive and adopt the changes in digitization and artificial and machine learning as it continues to transform the life science industry."

About Anju

Anju provides an adaptive platform for clinical trials, medical affairs, and a newly designed, state-of-the-art clinical content and data repository. Anju provides a leading suite of solutions that leverage AI and data-driven analytics to provide a breadth of services to worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences customers & partners.

