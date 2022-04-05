Popchips Unveils Bold New Packaging and Launches Flavor-Forward Innovations

The Salty Snack Brand Sharpened Consumer Understanding to Inspire The Bright Refresh

LAS VEGAS , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popchips , the better-for-you salty snack brand known for its popped, never fried potato chips, today announces a complete brand overhaul with a reimagined visual identity and the debut of two new delicious flavors. After conducting in-depth market research to redefine its brand strategy, Popchips has revitalized its distinct package design. The two new innovations, Fiery Buffalo and Fully Loaded, serve as an answer to consumer demand for salty snacks that don't compromise on taste, because better-for-you doesn't have to mean boring.

"We started with exploring what matters most to the consumer and worked backwards to strengthen our brand strategy," said Michael Campi, Vice President of Marketing for Velocity Snack Brands, the parent company of Popchips. "We know Popchips buyers have a loud and proud love for snacking and won't sacrifice on flavor, so we made that energy a common thread throughout the visual identity."

New Visual Identity

The brand renovation taps into the highly distinctive, expressive personality that has remained at the core of Popchips since its 2007 inception. Consumer insights gave Popchips the license to play with fun, bold packaging that can sometimes be reserved for the traditional salty snacks section. Inspired by the brand's mission to spark joy, highly appetizing photography of each hero chip shines against a black backdrop and richly saturated colors.

Playful typography leaps from the packaging, and the new look brings the "Never Fried. Always Real." tagline to the forefront of each bag. Beyond the packaging, the refreshed identity will be showcased across digital and in-store activations.

New Flavors

Popchips has unveiled two new innovations: Fully Loaded and Fiery Buffalo. These flavors join already popular Popchips varieties such as Sea Salt, BBQ, and Aged White Cheddar.

Great for game day and every day, Fiery Buffalo is a spicy, savory celebration in every chip. This game-changing flavor gets its kick from cayenne pepper complemented with garlic and buttermilk. For the baked potato enthusiast, Fully Loaded provides an incredible force of flavor from sour cream, cheddar, chives, and bacon flavor. This powerful tot has transformed into a small but mighty bite – without any messy fingers.

Fully Loaded and Fiery Buffalo Popchips are available online at Popchips.com, Amazon, and Kroger banner stores nationwide.

About Popchips

Founded in 2007, Popchips is The Original better-for-you potato chip brand that offers more chips for your nutritional buck. Popchips potato chips are popped, never fried through a unique process that combines heat and pressure to pop the perfect chip. With only half the fat of fried potato chips, Popchips uses real, simple ingredients and is gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO. Popchips offers eight popped to perfection flavors that are available nationwide at retailers such as Kroger, Safeway, and Walmart as well as on Amazon. You can find more information at Popchips.com or on Instagram @Popchips.

Media Contact

