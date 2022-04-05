Motor Supply Co, Inc. Announces Integrated Customer Ordering Portal with Suppliers Across America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Supply Co, an emerging leader in the automotive aftermarket supply business, today announces the launch of a new technology platform for all independent and corporate owned repair and quick lube shops across the country. The launch is driven to automate and simplify traditional ordering procedures from the shop to the distributor.

"We are proud to offer this service to the entire automotive aftermarket industry. We are now connecting shop owners with suppliers through technology. Giving shops an easy way to order what they are already buying via an online portal on www.motorsupplyco.com, and connecting those orders for delivery to their specific supplier. This makes our platform a win-win for everyone in the supply chain," says John Wiesehan III, President and CEO of Motor Supply Co, Inc.

The announcement comes as Motor Supply Co continues to innovate through custom technology to connect the installer with vendors, on the backbone of Oracle's NetSuite product. With their vision to build more than a marketplace, this is one more piece in a strategy to become fully integrated across all supply categories to better serve the automotive aftermarket industry.

Today, the company offers products from brands such as Castrol, Bosch, Roth, Trico, Motor Supply Co private label, Liquidynamics, and more. The company plans to add at least three new supply vendors each month throughout the balance of the year to further their support of the independent shop owner, the Automotive Training Institute (ATI) membership base, and all installers throughout the industry.

About Motor Supply Co, Inc.

Motor Supply Co was founded in 2021 to provide a world-class value-added eCommerce marketplace to empower independent auto-shops to buy quality products at wholesale pricing. To shop or register for an account on Motor Supply Co please visit https://www.motorsupplyco.com/.

Media Contact: John Eades

contact@motorsupplyco.com

