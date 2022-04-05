Kimberly Cassady Named Chief People Officer at MX

Former Chief Talent Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand brings 25 years of experience leading talent management organizations at high-growth companies

LEHI, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in open finance, today announced Kimberly Cassady has been named Chief People Officer, reporting to Interim Chief Executive Officer and President Shane Evans. With more than 25 years of experience, Cassady will serve on the company's executive leadership team overseeing the people and culture teams following a year of tremendous growth that included designation by Inc. Magazine and American Banker as a top employer based on its culture, mission, and benefits.

Kimberly will play a key role as we continue to build MX and position our organization for our next milestones of growth

"Kimberly is the right person joining MX at the right time to help build, develop, and retain the best talent in the industry as we scale the business and begin to operate as if we are a public company," said Shane Evans, Interim CEO and President of MX. "Kimberly brings a tremendous amount of experience and operational excellence to MX having led human resource, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, development, and talent acquisition teams at high-growth organizations. She will play a key role in the coming years as we continue to build MX and position our organization for our next milestones of growth."

With more than 25 years of experience, Cassady has led workforce transformation strategies through high-growth, global expansion, acquisitions, and other key pivotal organizational changes. Most recently, Cassady was Chief Talent Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand for 10 years. In this role, she supported the organization through hyper growth while developing a unique culture that strengthened Cornerstone's core values and supported the employee lifecycle to attract, develop, and retain its global team.

"MX has the best talent in fintech, Utah, and anywhere. I'm humbled and excited for this opportunity to scale and refine the people practices across the business," said Kimberly Cassady, Chief People Officer at MX. "It's great to join a team where our values are aligned and the support and appreciation of our people aims to amplify teamwork, innovation, and growth. I look forward to working closely with the MX leadership team to continue to build MX and empower the world to be financially strong."

Prior to Cornerstone, Cassady held human resources leadership roles at Galileo Processing and spent more than 10 years in human resources and manufacturing leadership at Valassis. She holds a Master's in Business Administration from Colorado State University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Utah, and a Six Sigma Black Belt from Villanova.

About MX

MX, the leader in open finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

