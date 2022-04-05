GoodNotes is Now Free to Download

From today, iPhone, iPad or Mac users will be able to download and create up to 3 digital notebooks for free on GoodNotes

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodNotes, the top-rated note-taking app on iPad, today announces that it has become free to download to encourage more people to experience the power of digital paper.

From today, anyone with an iPad, iPhone, or Mac will be able to download and create up to three digital notebooks for free on GoodNotes.

GoodNotes is one of the most popular note-taking apps on the App Store, and up until today cost $7.99 USD to download. Since 2011, GoodNotes has been the beloved digital paper for millions of users, who use the app on a daily basis for journaling, taking and sharing notes, and organizing their thoughts into digital notebooks.

A full unlock – at the original price of US$ 7.99 – offers users unlimited notebooks and unlocks handwriting recognition, which allows users to search handwritten text.

Existing GoodNotes customers will continue to have full access to the app without interruption.

In support of educators and students, GoodNotes is also making the full app free for all educational institutions managing devices via Apple School Manager, with handwriting recognition technology provided courtesy of MyScript.

"We are thrilled to give all students and educators of Apple schools around the world completely free and full access to GoodNotes," said Steven Chan, founder and CEO of GoodNotes. "As we make GoodNotes more accessible than ever, we are excited to see millions more people experience the ease and joy of using digital paper to take smarter notes, collaborate on their ideas, and ultimately work and study more effectively."

GoodNotes is digital paper, used by millions around the world to note down, shape, and share their ideas. Launched in 2011 by Steven Chan in Hong Kong, GoodNotes has consistently remained one of the top-ranked apps on App Stores all over the world. GoodNotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes – introducing the ability to take notes on the iPad, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, GoodNotes is changing what we think is possible with "paper," and how we use it to communicate.

For more information about GoodNotes, please visit https://www.goodnotes.com/ .

