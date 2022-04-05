GHX Announces Upcoming GHX Summit 2022 Highlights

In-Person Event to Feature Immersive Summit Central Experience; Educational Sessions; GHXcellence Award Celebration and More

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced additional details of its annual GHX Summit 2022, taking place May 9 - 12, 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. This marks the 22nd consecutive year of uniting healthcare stakeholders – providers, suppliers, distributors and GPOs – across all levels of the organization, from the C-suite to individual contributors, during four days of learning, collaborating and networking.

"Summit offers a unique opportunity for the industry to gather together to share best practices and lessons learned as we collectively work to create a future where affordable, quality care is possible," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "Our attendees will learn from and network with leading organizations that share the belief that data, insights and innovative solutions can help simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare to improve outcomes."

Highlights of the 2022 program include:

Attendees can earn continuing education credit (CEC) hours toward their CMRP from AHRMM. Educational breakouts on advancing the patient-centered business of healthcare led by provider and supplier organizations such as:

An immersive Summit Central experience that facilitates a variety of networking and learning opportunities. Summit Central will feature:

Evening events will include the annual GHXcellence Awards dinner and celebration announcing the most forward-thinking organizations and individuals in healthcare for 2021 on May 9 , as well as a tropical reception on the Intracoastal Waterway on May 10 .

Gamified and connected experiences will allow attendees to receive tickets for participating in various activities and sessions and redeem them for GHX-branded items including beach totes, hats, water bottles and more. Attendees can also enjoy sunrise yoga and fun run/walks.

To learn more about the event and register to attend, visit: https://www.ghxsummit.com/ .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.



