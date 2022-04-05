CYPHER LEARNING Unveils Innovative Skill Development Features -- Evolving into an Intelligent Learning Platform (ILP)

E-learning Leader Also Announces a New Visual Identity with the ILP Launch; Emphasizes its Innovative Mission to Transform the Way People Teach and Learn Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced the launch of new capabilities that improve skill development, evolving into an intelligent learning platform (ILP). The company has paired the ILP launch with a rebrand — consisting of a new visual identity and a consolidated website that emphasize its vision for online education.

CYPHER LEARNING’s intelligent learning platform (ILP) displays personalized recommendations — in the form of courses, learning paths, groups and other types of learning resources — based on learners’ unique goals. (PRNewswire)

"Learning solutions are getting smarter," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "By adding more intelligence into learning technology, organizations can better meet the needs of today's learners and step into the future. Our platform takes the learning experiences to a new level by focusing on the individual learner and how to drive their learning growth."

With the launch of ILP, CYPHER LEARNING aims to emphasize the difference between a traditional learning management system (LMS) and an intelligent solution, by providing a mix of LMS and learning experience platform (LXP) functionalities, all integrated into a single platform. Moving beyond the static features of a traditional LMS, an intelligent learning platform is smarter and more proactive — blending automation, goals and recommendations, and empowering teachers and instructors to reimagine online education and deliver the best, personalized learning experiences.

The first set of intelligent features released by CYPHER LEARNING are related to skill development and include the following:

The ability for learners to set learning goals (to achieve certain job roles or competencies) to help them upskill and foster professional development.

Personalized recommendations that provide proactive assistance, enabling learners to see the next best actions in their journey to master goals (e.g., view a video, participate in a Q&A, enroll in a course, join a group, etc.).

Goal tracking , to get an overview of the mastered goals and see progress through goals and competency levels.

Community features that enable learners to connect with peers who have the same learning goals using tools such as Q&A forums, news and resources areas.

"CYPHER LEARNING's intelligent and user-centric approach puts us at the forefront of learning technology," Glass said. "We're pushing the boundaries of what a learning platform can be — empowering users to do and achieve more."

The new functionalities will be available for customers starting mid-April. Throughout 2022 and beyond, CYPHER LEARNING has planned to roll out additional intelligent features that will help schools and organizations better design personalized learning journeys for their learners.

To emphasize the company's new direction, CYPHER LEARNING has simultaneously refreshed its brand identity. The rebrand includes a new consolidated website, showcasing its award-winning solutions (NEO for K-20, MATRIX for Businesses, and INDIE for Entrepreneurs), a new corporate logo and new brand messaging, emphasizing the innovative vision of the company to change the way people teach and learn worldwide.

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING and the new functionalities, please visit www.cypherlearning.com or email info@cypherlearning.com .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

