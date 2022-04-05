Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces that International Soccer Star Casillas Completes Color Star Metaverse Course Filming

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry has been receiving undivided attention from the public since announcing the international soccer star Iker Casillas ("Casillas") as a celebrity tutor for the Company's Color World metaverse platform, as well as interest in the progress of the cooperative project. Recently, Casillas completed the filming of his online course in Spain and it is now in the post production stage being worked on by the Color Star team.

Previous­­­ly, Color Star has invited many international athletes onto the Color World metaverse platform, and the resulting celebrity courses and merchandise have convinced many fans to join in as well. Color World has now successfully transformed into a metaverse platform that will provide intelligent technical services to the growing number of online celebrity courses, merchandise and other similar products in the future, enhancing the immersive experience for users. As the greatest goalkeeper in Real Madrid's history, Casillas' soccer career and superb footballing ability are known all too well to the public. In order to allow fans and users to understand Casillas on a deeper, personal level and his love for the green pitch, the Color Star team eagerly invited him to join the platform, while rushing to Spain to film the course. Color Star hopes to present the best online course possible for users through an exclusive and professional perspective.

Mr. Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, said: "The filming process went very well. Casillas' performance made us feel his incredible charisma as a soccer superstar. We hope that through our platform we can attract more people to become residents of our Color World, and lead more people appreciate Casillas for his glory and achievements in the soccer world. We hope to encourage young people to be brave and kind, and to not fear difficulties. Of course our cooperation is only just beginning; we will be cooperating in many other ways, not only online. Offline cooperation will also become a focus."

Color World is an immersive digital platform with man-made artificial intelligence as its core feature. Unlike other traditional software, Color Star will integrate even more artificial intelligence technology in the future. Next up, virtual reality ("VR") spaces and locations will be launched one after the other. The team will integrate VR technology wherever possible; celebrity videos will also be launched in VR, so that everyone can have a better sense of viewing and immersion. Furthermore, depending on the current environment and policies, the Company will also hold online and offline celebrity meets and greets. Broadcasting globally through the Color World metaverse platform will allow even more viewers to participate and interact. The launch of the Casillas masterclass together with future partnerships with star athletes will bring more revenue to the Company, allowing the Company to benefit from the billions of sports fans worldwide.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

