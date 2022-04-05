Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Social Responsibility Commitments

MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept for more than 70 years, is proud to announce new initiatives that will continue to accelerate their ongoing sustainability efforts designed to address the social and environmental challenges facing the global tourism industry.

Club Med Logo (PRNewsfoto/Club Med) (PRNewswire)

Since its conception, Club Med has held a strong belief that memorable experiences should never be lived at the expense of others or of nature. Throughout its reputable practice of responsibly pioneering new destinations, the brand's core values have been defined as key pillars of sustainable tourism – building resorts that blend in harmoniously with nature, controlling water treatment and waste management, being vigilant with energy and water usage, and engaging in local solidarity.

Club Med's New Social Responsibility Commitments

Embodying the brand's core belief that their pioneering vision comes with the innate responsibility to respect the countries in which their resorts are located, as well as their communities, landscapes, and resources, Club Med will soon see the following eco-conscious initiatives at their resorts across North America, the Caribbean, and Mexico:

Beyond Meat®: Beginning this month, Beyond Meat's popular plant-based meat products, including the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Sausage®, will be available to guests at the eco-chic Dominican Republic . These delicious, nutritious, and sustainable protein options are expected to roll out across all of Club Med's North American resorts by the end of 2022. According to a Life Cycle Analysis conducted by the



Beginning this month, Beyond Meat's popular plant-based meat products, including the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Sausage®, will be available to guests at the eco-chic Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda , the first and only resort in the region of Miches,. These delicious, nutritious, and sustainable protein options are expected to roll out across all of Club Med's North American resorts by the end of 2022. According to a Life Cycle Analysis conducted by the University of Michigan , producing the original Beyond Burger uses 99% less water, 93% less land, 46% less energy, and generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than producing a 1/4 lb. U.S. beef burger.

Organic Composting with Grogenics and The Ocean Foundation : Caribbean – like sargassum. This year, they will pilot the first project of its kind in the Dominican Republic by harvesting sargassum from the beach of Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and reusing it for on-site composting and regenerative gardening. This organic compost, which sequesters carbon, will eventually be made available to local farms in the region as well.



Grogenics and The Ocean Foundation , both with missions to conserve the diversity and abundance of marine life, are partnering with Club Med to address a myriad of concerns for coastal communities in the– like sargassum. This year, they will pilot the first project of its kind in theby harvesting sargassum from the beach of Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and reusing it for on-site composting and regenerative gardening. This organic compost, which sequesters carbon, will eventually be made available to local farms in the region as well.

Renewable Energy Efforts: Following the 2019 installation of solar panels in



Following the 2019 installation of solar panels in Club Med Punta Cana to reduce energy consumption, a second deployment of solar panels will be installed later this year at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda.

Bye-Bye Plastics: Following the company-wide commitment to reduce and eventually eliminate all single-use plastic products, all plastic water bottles in : Following the company-wide commitment to reduce and eventually eliminate all single-use plastic products, all plastic water bottles in Club Med Cancún will gradually be replaced through 2022 with glass water bottles.

A Pioneering Company with a Responsible Vision

In 1978, the Club Med Foundation, one of the first corporate foundations to be created by a company, was developed to contribute to biodiversity preservation as well as improve the lives of children by supporting local schools, orphanages, and leisure programs for vulnerable youth. In 2019, Club Med launched their "Happy to Care" program, which features a range of commitments dedicated to responsible tourism and addresses an array of issues like eco-certifications, elimination of single-use plastics, energy management, food waste, animal welfare, cultural preservation, and local development. Initiatives enacted upon under this program include:

North America and the Caribbean ; the new Green Globe certification of all Club Med resorts inand the; the new Club Med Québec will apply for certification later this year.

The infrastructure of the brand's two newest resorts, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and Club Med Québec, are undergoing a series of assessments to earn their BREEAM certifications.

Combatting food waste through the development of food waste programs, like a partnership with Solucycle at the new Club Med Québec, which converts organic waste into renewable energy sources.

Prioritization of local sourcing like Club Med Québec, which sources 80% of its food products from Canada and 30% from farms within 62 miles of the resort, and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, which sources coffee, cacao, and produce from local farms.

Protecting endangered species and supporting biodiversity preservation through environmental partnerships with companies like the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund, The Florida Oceanographic Society, the Peregrine Fund, and SEMARNAT (The Mexican Secretary for Environment and Natural Resources).

Creating the Club Med RecycleWear collection, a staff uniform as well as boutique product made from recycled plastic, which has recycled over 2 million plastic water bottles since its deployment in 2019.

Club Med is a founding member of PROMICHES, the hotel and tourism association of Miches El Seibo dedicated to the region's sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

Club Med's North American resorts will continue to see more ecological menu options featuring plant-based proteins and an increase in both local and organic products. Club Med North America has also set an objective to source 100% fair trade coffee by 2023 and 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. Read more about Club Med's previous, ongoing, and upcoming CSR efforts here.

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us , call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Club Med Media Contacts

Sophia Lykke

Public Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

sophia.lykke@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Club Med