Clos du Bois Wine Unveils Long Live Campaign in Partnership with Courteney Cox, Tackling Ageism in the Alcohol Advertising Industry

MODESTO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chardonnay brand Clos du Bois is boldly embracing the stereotype that Chardonnay is old people's wine by proudly taking a stance against ageism in alcohol advertising – and actively championing older people with the launch of its new Long Live brand platform. Making her creative campaign directorial debut, celebrated actor and producer Courteney Cox is partnering with Clos du Bois to help bring the campaign vision to life. Through her personal experience of openly embracing and celebrating all that comes with age, Cox embodies the individuality, wisdom and passion that this campaign champions.

Historically, the alcohol advertising industry over-represents younger demographics. A recent survey conducted by Clos du Bois found that only 37% of people who are 55 and older agree that their age group is authentically represented within alcohol advertising. Through this campaign, Clos du Bois wants to change that statistic by highlighting a more authentic image of people over 50; reflecting the reality of consumers in this age group who are lively, adventurous and wise. The Long Live campaign features people over the age of 50 in front of and behind the camera – who all exude confidence and have the life experience that we all hope to attain.

"I loved the concept for the Long Live Clos du Bois campaign. No matter what age, you can still be young at heart, and we should always embrace that part of ourselves," said Courteney Cox, Long Live campaign director. "I knew that I could create an original piece of content that would resonate with this large demographic. My overall goal with the spot was to distinguish the footage through casting, production design, styling, and cinematography. I am really proud of what we achieved. It feels fresh, energetic, and fun, and I think that we succeeded in bringing the spirit of the campaign to life."

"We are proud to address the ageism in the alcohol advertising industry with our new Long Live campaign and to partner with Courteney Cox to so artfully bring this issue to life," said Courtney O'Brien, Senior Marketing Director, Clos du Bois Wines. "Many see Chardonnay as a wine primarily enjoyed by an older generation and there are associations that come with that. We are proving through our Long Live campaign how the perception of age stereotypes is changing as we celebrate our customers who enjoy Clos du Bois Chardonnay."

The campaign debuted on Monday, April 4, 2022 across streaming platforms Roku, Hulu Originals, YouTube and across digital platforms and social media platforms. To learn more about Clos du Bois, please visit https://www.closdubois.com/ or on social @ClosduBois. Must be 21 and older to visit the site.

About Clos du Bois

Known for its elegant French winemaking style under the California sun, Clos du Bois has crafted award-winning wines that showcase the best of Sonoma County and California for over 40 years. Working with a family of trusted growers from vineyards across California, each vintage is crafted to achieve refined elegance and true varietal character. Our Clos du Bois California Chardonnay exhibits ripe fruit flavors with balanced refreshing acidity to showcase the hallmarks of the Clos du Bois style. Available nationwide SRP $10.99.

www.closdubois.com | www.instagram.com/closdubois| www.facebook.com/closduboiswines

About the Long Live Campaign Study

The survey was conducted March 14 - 23, 2022, among 1,001 wine drinkers 25 years of age and over, using an email invitation and an online survey.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results.

In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample. The margin of error of any subgroups will be slightly higher.

